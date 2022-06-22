Obituary: Alfred John Nemoff 

Email

1925 – April 25, 2022

At the age of 96, Alfred John Nemoff passed away on April 25. Al is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Shelley Burke, four children and four stepchildren and their larger families. Al was able to be at home and to say goodbye to his loved ones before he made his transition. He passed away much as he lived — on his own terms, and with no regrets.

Al was born in Chicago in 1925 to parents from Russia. He entered the Navy when he was 17 and had a distinguished career as a fighter pilot. After seeing action during the Korean War, Al stayed on in the test pilot program, flying every plane the Navy had. He made over 1,000 carrier landings and retired as a very decorated captain.

Still seeking adventure, Al settled in picturesque Aspen, where he met the love of his life, Shelley Burke. In their many years together, Al enthusiastically picked up horseback riding in the mountains of Colorado and in the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, where they bought a second home. Al inspired many in the family by his endurance at work. He ran the plumbing department at the Miner’s Building in Aspen until he was 90 years old! He was in the gym several times a week, and also took up bridge, becoming quite an accomplished partner. He and Shelley spent much of the past year enjoying the people and facilities at Sopris Lodge in Carbondale.

While celebrating his life, Al was remembered for his gentle and kind smile, his adaptability and openness to try new things. He knew the few things which mattered to him, and did not stress about the rest. He was determined to be an active and eager participant in family life — and was able to maintain that all through his later years.

We will treasure our memories and love for All through the rest of our lives.