Goodflower dispensary sprouts in Carbondale

Email

Cousins Brandon Turner and Ty Ritchey opened Goodflower on April 12 to serve the Roaring Fork Valley with a robust approach to selling recreational and medical marijuana products and accessories. This includes discounts every day of the week, high-quality glass smoking pieces, essential oil candles, as well as a large selection of pure CBD products such as joints, lotions, bath salts and even ready-to-brew coffee in collaboration with Lost Range CBD.

Along with affordable prices on concentrates, flower and edible products, Goodflower has an ecofriendly focus. All containers in which products are sold, for example, are biodegradable. Plastic packaging is avoided when possible.

Both Turner and Ritchey are originally from Texas and attended college together. In fact, the shop is set up to resemble Turner’s college apartment. He joked that the only thing missing is the coffee table where he and Ritchey spent countless hours dreaming up their perfect smoke shop.

“Back in the day, in college, when we would be smoking and talking theories, we were also talking about cannabis and what it does for you. What it does to your body and stuff like that, and then we came up with the idea to open a dispensary,” Turner told The Sopris Sun.

He added that, before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley, he and Ritchey would have loved to open their shop in Texas. However, due to the slower rate legalization of cannabis progressed in Texas, both men came first to Colorado, where they decided they wanted to open a store that feels “new and different.”

Ritchey emphasized that he wants the dispensary to have a comfortable atmosphere for both medical and recreational clients. Even during our interview, both men paused and took time to talk to both regulars and new customers that walked through the door, making sure everyone was able to find what they needed.

“What separates us is we’re not attached to a corporation,” said Ritchey. “We don’t have to bring in the same kind of revenue they do. They have to sell all the stuff they grow, and if it is bad they still sell it. We don’t bring anything like that here. We go and we test everything that we have brought in. We’re connoisseurs, and if we don’t like something then it’s not going on the shelf.”

The pair want to steer clear of the corporation route, offering intimacy instead. They want to keep the shop a place where people can come and watch a show in the lobby while they wait, making sure that budtenders get to know their clients. Goodflower is dead set on sticking to their fresh roots.

Goodflower is located at 1101 Village Rd, Suite UL-4B, Carbondale, CO 81601. Feel free to stop by. They are open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Goodflower also offers 30% off for customers with a medical card, as well as 15% off for seniors and veterans.