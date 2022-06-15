Trail Notes: It’s spring, why not plant trees?

Email

By Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Special to The Sopris Sun

It’s always fun to put something into the ground and watch it grow, but Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) only plants trees occasionally…join us at Lazy Glen on June 21 to plant 100 cottonwoods!

Typically, tree planting is reserved for locations in which soil and water can encourage healthy growth. That’s why, even in local burn areas, we often spread native seed. The hope is that grasses, forbs, flowers and shrubs will promote the return of ecosystem diversity, after which trees can naturally colonize the landscape. This process maximizes our community efforts while avoiding a high rate of tree die-off.

Recent Accomplishments

A couple of late-season snow storms followed by dry heat have made for challenging stewardship conditions, but volunteers have been active up and down the valley.

RFOV extends a big thank you to the volunteers that helped rebuild sections of the Thomas Lakes Trail, setting new rock steps, cleaning erosion structures and preparing the trail for a season of high use. And, to the many volunteers that spread an acre of seed at the Lake Christine burn area — thank you for sweating it out with us!

Finally, stewardship isn’t only a weekend activity. Recently, groups from Engel & Volkers, Compass Realty, Osmia Organics, Gay For Good, Backbone Media, Garfield County staff and City of Glenwood Springs staff have joined RFOV to restore trails and open spaces. Active stewardship of our community is a team effort. We appreciate the contribution of all volunteers regardless of age, ability or background.

Take Action! Coming Up…

That’s right, June is all about restoration! Here are two events coming up that could use your helping hands:

June 21, join RFOV and partners (Pitkin County Open Space & Trails, Roaring Fork Conservancy, DHM Design, and RJ Paddywacks) to plant 100 native trees at Lazy Glen Open Space, along the Roaring Fork River. This is an evening project, perfect for a bit of afterwork exercise and beer!

Bring the entire family on June 25 to Aspen’s Maroon Creek Wetlands and help remove invasive species to allow native plants to flourish. Childcare will be offered for ages four to eight. RFOV will be joined by the City of Aspen, Wilderness Workshop and the Aspen Chamber of Commerce.

View and register for all events at rfov.org/calendar