Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 9, 2022

Volunteers needed!

‘Tis the season of stellar summer events. Aspen Dance Connection needs volunteers to help with an upcoming show, OUTSIDE/IN, at The Arts Campus at Willits on July 16. For more info, call 970-927-0641 (or email aspendance@comcast.net). Carbondale Arts, meanwhile, is building its roster of volunteers for the 51st Annual Mountain Fair, July 29-31. For details, visit www.bit.ly/MountainFairVolunteer

COVID update

Garfield County Public Health updated its data page last week showing a 30% increase in COVID-19 cases since April with hospitalizations remaining low. In addition to vaccine clinics (www.bit.ly/GarCoVax), antiviral therapeutics are widely available (www.bit.ly/COantiviral) and work best if taken within a few days of getting sick. Free at-home test kits are also available (www.covid.gov/tests) and testing sites remain active throughout the Valley (www.bit.ly/GarCotesting).

Holy Cross election

Holy Cross Energy held its annual board of directors election on June 2. Incumbent David Munk was the only eligible candidate to return a verified petition for the Southern District seat and will retain his position. In the race for the Northern District seat, incumbent Adam Quinton received 2,428 votes against Roseann Casey’s 1,277 tally. Additionally, membership accepted updated articles of incorporation with near unanimity (95% of the vote), lengthening the term of office for board directors from three years to four and allowing for an unlimited number of members (previously limited to 50,000).

Community growth committee

Pitkin County invites those who live or work in the County to apply to be a part of its Community Growth Advisory Committee. The committee will consist of 20 to 25 people charged with making recommendations aimed at limiting the impacts of development on the community and climate of unincorporated Pitkin County. For more info or to apply, visit www.bit.ly/pitkincommittee

Equitable recovery

Governor Jared Polis signed bipartisan House Bill 1365 which allocates $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to nonprofits working for the betterment of “Black, Indigenous, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, rural and other traditionally under resourced and underserved communities,” according to a press release. The ARPA funds will be appropriated to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs which will work with larger nonprofits as regional access partners to process grant applications submitted by smaller nonprofits.

Nordic art contest

Calling all artists! The Mount Sopris Nordic Council is requesting submissions of Spring Gulch inspired artwork. The winning design will be printed on winter hats which will be available this coming 2022-23 ski season. The winner will also receive a $500 cash price. Artists can submit more than one entry and submissions are due July 8. For more info, visit www.springgulch.org

Powers Art Center

As of June 7, the Powers Art Center welcomes the public to view its newest exhibit, “Things the Mind Already Knows”, made up of works by the renowned Jasper Johns. The collection spans from Johns’ first print in 1960 to works created as recently as 2021. The exhibit will close April 30, 2023. Warhol in Colorado remains on display until October 15, 2022. For more info, visit www.powersartcenter.org

Capture the Cube

FirstBank’s newest location in the Roaring Fork Valley is launching a weekly contest and opportunity to win a prize valued up to $600. “Capture the Cube” is FirstBank’s way of saying hello to Basalt, where a new branch opened at 498 Market Street. If discovered, the 4”x4” cube can be redeemed at that branch for a prize, each week through August 26. For contest details, visit www.efirstbankblog.com

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jared Ettelson, Chad Knaus, Rock Leonard and Henry Ortiz (June 9); Rachael Boyle (June 10); Sophie Catto, Emmy Lerma, Ben Meckley, Lorraine Morrison, Dick Hunt, Cliff Redish, Paul Sutro and Jonathan Waterman (June 12); Riley Ames (June 13); Britney White (July 14); Jade Bath, Lynni Hutton and Eileen Waski (June 15).

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD) will unveil its long-anticipated, state-of-the-art training facility on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building mimics structures typical of the area and the rescue scenarios are seemingly endless. CRFPD looks forward to the many partnerships, including with Colorado Mountain College and Roaring Fork High School, to train regional emergency personnel. “It’s all about being better at what we do and being excellent at answering 911 calls,” said CRFPD deputy chief Frank Nadell. Photo by James Steindler

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free, self- help legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Volunteers attorneys will assist parties with no attorney in one-on-one sessions. To sign up, call the library at 970-927-4311.

MIRACLE BENEFIT

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue will give $15 of each show ticket tonight and tomorrow to the Children’s Miracle Network. Tickets are at www.gvrshow.com and the doors open at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

John Michel and Suzzanne Paris play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

EURYDICE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Eurydice” continues this weekend and next with showings at 7:30 p.m. each night, except on Sundays at 6 p.m. with social distancing.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

GROVESTOCK FESTIVAL

Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts three days of art and music beginning Friday at noon. Tickets and lineup at www.grovestockfestival.com

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Top Gun” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday, June 16. The Sunday showing is at 5 p.m. and there is no showing on Monday or Tuesday.

OPERA HOUSE ARSON

Local group Opera House Arson performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

RAFT FREE

Elk Mountain Expeditions offers free rafting for Roaring Fork Valley locals with morning and afternoon launches. To reserve a spot, call 970-456-6287.

TRI FOR THE SUN

The second annual Tri for the Sun triathlon begins at 7 a.m. with a half mile swim at the Carbondale pool, followed by 16 miles biking over Dry Park and a 5k run uphill at Sunlight Mountain Resort. The award ceremony and after party will begin at noon. To register, visit www.bit.ly/TriforSun2022

GLENWOOD BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon guides birding at Veltus Park, Grizzly Creek, No Name Creek and Babbish Gulch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP by emailing kjcchickadee53@gmail.com

SATANK SALE

Antiques, tools, furniture, trunks, shelves and other treasures will be pawned off, “deep in Satank” (88 Cedar Street) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Josefina, Tim and friends play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

COMEDY

Comedian Billy Wayne Davis performs at The Arts Campus at Willits starting at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

QUILTING OPEN HOUSE

The Roaring Fork Quilt Guild invites anyone interested in quilting to stop by the Carbondale Library between 1 and 3 p.m. to see quilters at work and samples of completed projects. For more information, email roaringforkquiltguild@yahoo.com

RESUME BUILDING

Beef up that resume and get some tips in the process at Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Contact Amy at agiertz@basaltlibrary.org for more info.

MORE MUSIC

The Sundays in Sopris Park music series continues with Valle Musico performing from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SOUND HEALING

Zachary Cashin offers sound healing at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, JUNE 13

AUTHOR TALK

Larry Meredith, author of “This Cursed Valley”, will present his historical novel at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

SUTEY BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon guides birding at Sutey Ranch, north of Carbondale, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP by emailing fulcon@comcast.net

LOCO-MOTION

National juggling champion Peter Davison shows off at Basalt Library at 10 a.m.

MAGIC SHOW

Magician Dave Elstun performs tricks and shares stories at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Help inform Garfield County Public Health about our community’s needs at a focus group meeting at the Glenwood Springs Library on June 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

NEWS MATTERS

The Colorado Sun newsroom comes to The Arts Campus at Willits to discuss stories and issues with the Roaring Fork Valley community and screen “News Matters”, a documentary about Colorado journalists attempting to save the 125-year-old Denver Post. Tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

FURTHER OUT

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

GOLDEN PUTTER

Carbondale Arts’ atypical golf tournament returns for a second round at River Valley Ranch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit arts education programming. Details and registration at www.bit.ly/GoldenPutter

RED HILL BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon guides birding at Red Hill, north of Carbondale, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP by emailing fulcon@comcast.net

GARDEN CONCERT

The Red Hill Rollers perform at True Nature’s Peace Garden at 5:30 p.m. with a live broadcast by KDNK.

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

John Oates performs at Steve’s Guitars, raising funds for the venue, at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

RUN FOR FOOD

Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance hosts its Food Insecurity Family Run/Walk Awareness event at New Castle’s Burning Mountain Park at 7 a.m. Registration is free at www.bit.ly/SANArun

YARN IN THE PARK

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club invites yarn crafters to sit and stitch at Sopris Park from 9 to 11 a.m.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

True Nature Healing Arts celebrates the solstice, hosting an array of activities throughout the day beginning with a free workshop at 9 a.m. and concluding with Universal Dances of Peace led by Alya Howe and Mindy Arbuckle at 6 p.m. Registration and more info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOLUTIONS EXPO

The Colorado Farm and Food Alliance and The Learning Council host a free-to-the-public event in Paonia Town Park from noon to 8 p.m. featuring music, local vendors, food trucks and more.

SENSATIONAL SHARKS

Denver’s Downtown Aquarium partners with Garfield County Libraries for an online presentation at 2 p.m. about the unique adaptations of sharks. More info at www.gcpld.org/summer-reading

MOVIE IN THE MEADOW

Basalt Library screens “Moana” after sunset on the lawn in front of the library.

HONKY TONK

HWY 82 band performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

ASPEN FILM

Aspen Film shows “Blue Bayou” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

STATE OF THE STATE

The Colorado Chamber presents “Insights on the Business Climate Driving Colorado’s Economy” at The Arts Campus at Willits from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/SoSCOChamber

SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

The Way of Compassion presents “Gathering in Silence and Flowing like Water” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

BIKE TO WORK

Clean Energy Economy for the Region encourages everyone to bike to work. Greeting stations in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale will be giving away free snacks, swag and raffle tickets to win a Magnum Cosmo S e-bike, half-day raft trip with Defiance Rafting and other prizes. Details at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere2022/

COFFMAN RANCH

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts Cocktails at Coffman Ranch, an intimate evening supporting the recently-acquired ranch’s capital campaign, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.avlt.org

GENEALOGY JOURNEY

David Use teaches the basics of genealogy research with a free presentation at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

John Michel plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

STATE OF THE CRYSTAL

Learn about the state of our watershed and how that fits into the greater Colorado River basin with the Colorado River Water Conservation District at the Third Street Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

ONGOING

MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS

“Health is not just about pills and procedures.” La Clínica del Pueblo offers free medical consultations. For details, call Dr. Feinsinger at 970-379-5718.

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45 a.m. plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

WOMENS’ HEALTH

Every first and third Tuesday, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked on Gisella Way in Basalt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing free ultrasounds, STI testing and more. More info is at www.pregnancycolorado.org

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. at the Third Street Center.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

BABY GYM

Basalt Library hosts “Indoor Gym” for babies every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

SENIOR LUNCH

Every Wednesday at noon, Garfield County Senior Programs provides a nutritious meal for seniors at The Orchard. To reserve a place at the table, call 970-665-0041.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

MANGA CLUB

Teens are invited to the Carbondale Library to discuss everything Manga, every first and third Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location, next to City Market, at 6:30 p.m.

LEAF DROP

Through September, the town of Carbondale offers to collect yard waste from residents every first and third Saturday at 4th Street and Colorado from 9 a.m. to noon.