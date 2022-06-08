Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduates carry forth tradition

Email

On Saturday, June 4, 43 seniors at Colorado Rocky Mountain School embarked on the next chapter of their lives. Excitement rose as students received flower crowns and boutonnieres. The graduation processional, led by Jeff Leahy, wove its way from the art complex to the graduation lawn where families, friends and faculty gathered to celebrate. The ceremony included a welcome from Jeff Leahy, faculty speakers Eliot Taft, Mark Clark and A.O. Forbes, student speakers Willa Schendler and Graham Waltermire, Academic and Community Award presentations, awarding of the traditional leather diplomas and music by Dylan Hart, Emerys Taylor, Ellie Urfrig, George Weber and Lynn Pulford.

Photos by Renee Ramge