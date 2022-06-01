Scuttlebutt & Calendar – June 2, 2022

Email

CommUnity Grant

The Carbondale Creative District invites artists living in a zip code that begins with “816” to apply to create work funded by the new $5,000 CommUnity Artist Grant. All art forms will be considered, including performance, installation and experiential works. The selected project will be publicly displayed and should incorporate themes of unity, compassion, community, equity and inclusion. Individual artists or teams must submit their concepts by July 1. More details at www.carbondalecreativedistrict.com

Superintendent Holt

Rick Holt, chief academic officer for the Roaring Fork School District (RFSD), was hired to be the superintendent of Archuleta County School District in Pagosa Springs beginning July 1. “While I love our district — the people I work with and the work that we do together — I am looking forward to being able to be a part of a small community and even owning a home again,” wrote Holt in a letter to the school community. Formerly working as the principal of Carbondale Middle School and our district’s director of curriculum and assessment, Holt has served RFSD for 14 years.

Drive safe

High Country RSVP hosts an AARP Driver Safety Class for drivers over 50 on June 7 in Glenwood Springs. Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. To register, call High County RSVP at 970-947-8460.

Safe to school

The new Riverview Safe Routes to School “Hardwick Bridge Trail” opened on May 28. This paved trail connects the Ironbridge and Westbank communities to the Rio Grande Trail and Riverview School.

Soaking time

The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort’s newly renovated 104-degree therapy pool is open for business after a closure lasting several months.

Expanding access

On May 26, Governor Jared Polis signed into law HB22-1155, removing barriers that prevented undocumented high school students from qualifying for in-state tuition rates. The bill was supported by all public colleges and universities in Colorado, including Colorado Mountain College (CMC). “This bill … will unlock opportunities to college and high-wage careers for thousands of individuals across our region and the state,” stated CMC President and CEO Carrie Hauser.

Mercury detected

As of May 4, mercury was detected in 118 individuals within Pitkin County, 75 of whom had levels in excess of 5 mcg per liter of blood. Colorado Public Health and Environment investigates cases beyond 5 mcg/L, compared to Michigan’s threshold of 15 mcg/L and California at 10 mcg/L. Individuals concerned with personal exposure should contact their primary care physician. For general information about mercury, visit www.cdphe.colorado.gov/mercury

Maroon Bells

According to a Forest Service press release, in the last decade visitor traffic has more than doubled to the iconic Maroon Bells Scenic Area. Therefore, a renewed management plan is on the horizon. The public is invited to learn about updated management prospects and provide feedback on Thursday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pitkin County Building (530 East Main Street, Aspen).

Orbeez incident

Carbondale police located everyone involved in an orbeez/gel beads shooting at Miners Park on Thursday, May 26. A group of juveniles had fired these non-lethal pellets at other students. Officers followed reports of similar activity downtown to Roaring Fork High School. The police department was made aware of a “TikTok challenge” spread on social media that encourages people to shoot orbeez/gel beads at others. “Especially after the tragic school shooting in Texas earlier this week,” said Chief Kirk Wilson, “we encourage parents to talk to their kids about the level of severity of improperly using a weapon.”

Meet the muralists

The city of Glenwood Springs has selected 10 Garfield County artists to decorate five Topek structures. Congratulations to Brooke Bartlett, Litah Campbell, Christie Interlante, Wewer Keohane, Mary Noone, Natalie Squillante, Hannah Stoll, Briana Sanchez, Nicholas Ward and Traci Wilson. The public is invited to watch the muralists work during the first two weekends in June. The city will also celebrate the reopening of the Art Center (601 East 6th Street) on June 4 from 2 to 6 p.m.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Li McBrayer, Easton O’Flannery and Tracy Trulove (June 2); Trary Maddalone LaMee and Anna Ramirez (June 3); Francie Jacober and Rachel Kelmanson (June 4); Stephanie Ayala, Lacy Hughes, Johnny Nieslanik and Jim Ryan (June 5); Lisa Goddard, John Klusmire and Illene Pevec (June 6); Jenn Roeser and Gayle Wells (June 7); Tyler Vaughan and Diane Zastrow (June 8).

Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts three days of art and music beginning Friday, June 10. Courtesy graphic

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

5POINT ENCORE

Miss out on 5Point this year? Not to worry, there are two chances to catch some of the films from its 2022 flagship festival: this evening at TACAW in Willits and tomorrow, Friday, June 3 at The Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.5pointfilm.org

SUMMER READING

The Garfield County Public Library District kicks off its summer reading challenge with activities and food at the Glenwood Springs Library at 3:30 p.m. and again at the Carbondale Library on Friday, June 10, at noon. More info is at www.gcpld.org/summer-reading

LIVE MUSIC

Smokin’ Joe and Rockin’ Randall perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

ART AROUND TOWN

Tour Carbondale’s 14 new public sculptures with the annual art walk beginning at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. Many of the artists will be in attendance and a reception will follow at the Marble Distillery at 7 p.m.

LIFE OF BEAVERS

Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter,” discusses the book at the Third Street Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

A WILL FOR THE WOODS

The Center for Human Flourishing screens “A Will for the Woods” in the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center at 6:45 p.m. After the film, Conscious Death Coach Akaljeet will lead a discussion among attendees. More info is at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

EURYDICE

Thunder River Theatre Company presents Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice”, a theater adaptation of the ancient Greek myth. The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. and runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Social distance seating will be accommodated Sundays, June 5 and 12, at 6 p.m. and the final showing is Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. with regular seating.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

MOTHERLODE MERCANTILE

Pitkin County Solid Waste Center’s next foray into waste diversion opens to the public, selling diverted furniture, sports equipment and other stuff every Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

REVEL BIKES TOUR

Revel Bikes invites the public to a barbecue at their headquarters (770 Industry Place, Carbondale) from 5 to 8 p.m.

TOWN CENTER SOIREE

The town of Carbondale invites the community to help envision a new residential and mixed-use project on recently-gifted properties surrounding Thunder River Theatre. The site will host informative booths, creative activities and ice cream from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

R2 RECEPTION

Meet exhibiting artists Esther Macy Nooner and Hannah Stoll at The Launchpad at 5 p.m.

COMMUNITY PARTY

Wilderness Workshop holds its 2022 community party at Sopris Park from 6 to 9 p.m. More info is at www.wildernessworkshop.org

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Downton Abbey” shows at the Crystal Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (captioned) at 5 p.m. “The Duke” screens on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

CRMPI WEEKEND

Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute holds a Greenhouse Design Workshop today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a Forest Gardening Workshop on Sunday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration and more info can be found at www.crmpi.org

GOLD LEVEL PARTY

Join Capitol Creek’s fifth anniversary celebration in Willits from noon to 6 p.m. The Red Hill Rollers perform at 2 p.m. and proceeds benefit the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association.

STREET HOCKEY

Grizzly Hockey holds a youth street hockey event at the Glenwood Springs Community Center from noon to 4 p.m. The Colorado Avalanche will give out street hockey sticks and balls. All levels are welcome. More info is at www.grizzlyhockey.com

BEACH DAY

Everyone is invited to Basalt Library’s Summer Reading Kick-off Party from noon to 4 p.m. More info can be found at www.basaltlibrary.org

GLENWOOD ARTS

The city of Glenwood Springs celebrates the reopening of its Art Center (601 East 6th Street) with a community art exhibition, tour of renovated spaces, games, activities, refreshments and live music by Kyle Jones and Friends. Join the fun from 2 to 6 p.m.

CAPTAIN POW

The Arts Campus at Willits presents an original kids’ show, “Captain Pow!”, about a hero who protects the environment against “Pollutron.” The show is outdoors at 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

LP Herd performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

ART FILM

The Aspen Art Museum shows “The Mountains Have Eyes” at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The screening is free and no registration is required.

STEVE’S GUITARS

KDNK and Steve’s Guitars present Taylor Rae performing at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

DRAG BINGO

To start out Pride Month, AspenOUT and the Aspen Art Museum team up to bring you Drag Queen Bingo Brunch starting at 10 a.m. at the museum’s Rooftop Café. Tickets and more info at www.aspenartmuseum.org

MUSIC IN SOPRIS PARK

Pato Banton and the Now Generation kicks off Carbondale’s music in Sopris Park series with a free show from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Oran Mor plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

May Erlewine and Maia Sharp perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

ADVENTURES IN SUMMER

Rocky Mountain Kid CLUBS kicks off its “Adventures in Summer” program. Registration is limited to 10 youngsters. More info is at www.rockymtnkidclubs.org

BLOOD DRIVE

The Saint Mary’s Regional Blood Center donor bus will be at the Basalt Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info is at www.bit.ly/blooddonorbus

iCLOUD BASICS

Learn the ins and outs of iCloud at the Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more info and to register, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

BOGAN FLATS BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for birding at 7 a.m. The group campsite will be reserved for persons wishing to stay over on Sunday night for an early start, but non-campers are welcome too. RSVP by emailing smnharris@gmail.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

MAGIC SHOW

Magician Dave Elstun performs tricks and shares stories at Basalt Library at 10 a.m.

SALIDA CIRCUS

Juggling jellyfish and somersaulting seagulls? Contortionist crabs and clowning clown fish? The Salida Circus will perform at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.

CLIMATE ACTION

Dr. Hannah Christensen presents her lecture, “Accelerating Actionable Climate Information through Machine Learning,” at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ Hallam Lake, starting at 6 p.m. There is a virtual attendance option as well. More info is at www.bit.ly/3yLd9Fi

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

FARMERS’ MARKET

The Carbondale Farmers’ Market kicks off for the summer season, continuing every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4th and Main Street.

ASPEN FILM

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Fiddler on the Roof” with a screening of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” presented by Aspen Film at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

NIA DANCE

Steve Alldredge leads a Nia dancing workshop at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

NORTH STAR BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon guides a birding expedition from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Star Preserve and Difficult Trail. RSVP by emailing Catherine at seaweedzg@hotmail.com

BOEBERT

Representative Lauren Boebert’s staff will meet with constituents at Glenwood Springs City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon, then at Snowmass Village Town Hall from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free, self- help legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Volunteers attorneys will assist parties with no attorney in one-on-one sessions. To sign up, call the library at 970-927-4311.

MIRACLE BENEFIT

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue will give $15 of each show ticket tonight and tomorrow to the Children’s Miracle Network. Tickets are at www.gvrshow.com and the doors open at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

John Michel and Suzzanne Paris play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Birds of Play performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

GOLDEN PUTTER

Carbondale Arts’ atypical golf tournament returns for a second round at River Valley Ranch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit arts education programming. Details and registration at www.bit.ly/GoldenPutter