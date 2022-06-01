Ps & Qs: The tyranny of weapons

Email

I don’t have the words for what just happened in Texas; what is happening in this country. Over 300 school shootings in the last 24 years and we do nothing but scream and cry and pray. What kind of society doesn’t protect its own children? And should that kind of society continue to exist? Are we, as Americans, impotent to create the change we want to see…? It seems I have only questions.

America is the land of the outlaw and has been ever since white people showed up. The first recorded school shooting was in 1764. Of course, back then every kid carried a gun in case they saw dinner on their way home from school — but it was a you-only-get-one-shot-at-it situation, not like today’s semi-automatic weapons which require neither the skill, nor the solidity.

I know we idolize the lone gunman with his face in the shadows, but that gunslinger is literally killing our kids. And now we are becoming desensitized to the murder of children. So, I guess my main question is, do we need guns to protect us from tyranny? Or has the arms industry become the tyrant, using our own weapons against us?

Mikael Nickolauson, 17

Ben Walker, 16

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

William Dave Sanders, 47

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Derrick Brun, 28

Dewayne Lewis, 15

Daryl Lussier, 58

Chase Lussier, 15

Neva Rogers, 62

Chanelle Rosebear, 15

Michelle Sigana, 32

Thurlene Stillday, 15

Alicia White, 15

Naomi Rose Ebersol, 7

Marian Stoltzfus Fisher, 13

Lena Zook Miller, 7

Mary Liz Miller, 8

Anna Mae Stoltzfus, 12

Ross Alameddine, 20

Jamie Bishop, 35

Brian Bluhm, 25

Ryan Clark, 22

Austin Cloyd, 18

Jocelyne Couture-Nowak, 49

Daniel Perez Cuevas, 21

Kevin Granata, 45

Matthew Gwaltney, 24

Caitlin Hammaren, 19

Jeremy Herbstritt, 27

Rachael Hill, 18

Emily Hilscher, 19

Matthew La Porte, 20

Jarrett Lane, 22

Henry Lee, 20

Liviu Librescu, 76

Partahi Lumbantoruan, 34

Lauren McCain, 20

Daniel O’Neil, 22

Juan Ramon Ortiz, 26

G.V. Palanivel, 51

Minal Panchal, 26

Erin Peterson, 18

Michael Pohle, 23

Julia Pryde, 23

Mary Read, 19

Reema Samaha, 18

Waleed Mohamed Shaalan, 32

Leslie Sherman, 20

Maxine Turner, 22

Nicole White, 20

Gayle Dubowski, 20

Catalina Garcia, 20

Julianna Gehant, 32

Ryanne Mace, 19

Daniel Parmenter, 20

Tshering Bhutia, 38

Doris Chibuko, 40

Sonam Choedon, 33

Grace Kim, 23

Katleen Ping, 24

Judith Seymour, 53

Lydia Sim, 21

Charlotte Helen Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Rachel D’Avino, 29

Olivia Rose Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dawn Hochsprung, 47

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine F. Hsu, 6

Catherine V. Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Nancy Lanza, 52

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Lauren Rousseau, 30

Mary Sherlach, 56

Victoria Soto, 27

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

George Chen, 19

Katherine Cooper, 22

Cheng Yuan Hong, 20

Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, 20

Weihan Wang, 20

Veronika Weiss, 19

Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14

Andrew Fryberg, 15

Zoe Galasso, 14

Gia Soriano, 14

Lucero Alcaraz, 19

Treven Taylor Anspach, 20

Rebecka Ann Carnes, 18

Quinn Glen Cooper, 18

Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, 59

Lucas Eibel, 18

Jason Dale Johnson, 33

Lawrence Levine, 67

Sarena Dawn Moore, 44

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Christopher Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Jared Black, 17

Shana Fisher, 16

Christian Riley Garcia, 15

Kyle McLeod, 15

Ann Perkins, 64

Angelique Ramirez, 15

Sabika Sheikh, 18

Chris Stone, 17

Cynthia Tisdale, 63

Kimberly Vaughan, 14

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Tate Myre, 16

Justin Shilling, 17

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Irma Garcia, 48

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Eliana “Ellie” Garcia, 9

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Miranda Mathis, 11

Eva Mireles, 44

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodríguez, 10

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10