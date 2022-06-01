Letters – June 2, 2022

Email

Remembering a small town

Memorial Day, as I write this, is a day to think back to people and things we miss. My father served in the Navy in WWII and Korea on aircraft carriers. I found a history of the ship he served aboard during the crucial naval battle for Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. It was the first use of Kamikaze planes. His ship barely escaped these suicide planes and also torpedoes. Other ships in the group were lost. Many sailors died.

Today, I am also thinking back to our first days in Carbondale in 1993. A column in the lastest Sopris Sun about development in town caused me to recall a very simple town that had evolved around ranching and mining with very strong community values. We lived in a tiny house that dated back to the late 1800s. When we went to town we walked. Like so many, our work was upvalley. Carbondale was truly a “bedroom community.” But some folks wanted more, much more. You know the expression; “be careful what you wish for.”

“More” has been the ethos of America since the first Europeans landed on the Atlantic Coast. The column in The Sun from a government leader is all about growth. Growth “enhances,” growth was planned for, growth conforms to “Smart Growth” (an oxymoron) as created by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). I don’t know when the EPA became the go-to place for small town advice.

I’ve talked recently with some “old timers.” They are sick of the growing traffic and constant building. One neighbor, a native, decried the loss of serenity. The local papers are full of stories of overuse of so many places of recreation.

The column finishes with a mention of “questions about climate impact and sustainability” and ties it to where we build rental housing. We all know global warming is far more than that. So I think back to earlier times, throughout the Valley. Those were good days. More people and more buildings do not make a community, or well-being, or an environment, improve.

Patrick Hunter, Carbondale

Resist armed tyranny

Resist armed tyranny! How can we consider a gun-toting woman to represent Colorado’s third congressional district’s citizens’ needs? Why should carrying a gun into Congress be accepted as making a person capable of being a fair-minded legislator? Boebert excels only in rude heckling of the president and the toting of a firearm. Our country is awash in blood because of people like her.

The Republican party is so focused on keeping the vote of extremists that they won’t vote for background checks for gun ownership and the result is murder in schools, churches and grocery stores and an armed insurrection on Jan. 6. Please vote for her opponent in the June primary, Don Coram, a man with experience in the Colorado State House, a person who works with others for bipartisan collaboration (what we need in government). I am changing my voting status to unaffiliated so I can vote for him. We must resist armed tyranny.

Illène Pevec, Carbondale

What can we do?

I am privileged to live on a corner lot in Carbondale where, for the past 20 years, I have been converting my lawn to xeriscaping (water conservation through creative landscaping). I use “A Waterwise Guide for the Rocky Mountain Region” by Jim Knopf as a reference. Once the many rocks are removed, I can build soil with compost, topsoil and well-aged manure.

Occasionally, I can deliver more twigs and garden waste to the lot south of Town Hall thanks to Mountain Waste and Recycling and EverGreen ZeroWaste. Watch for their container for depositing branches and perhaps a plan to bring a truck of compost to Carbondale. In the meantime, compost can be purchased at Pitkin County Landfill.

EverGreen ZeroWaste also provides a container for weeds and my kitchen waste weekly.

For annual fruits and veggies, I use raised beds to garden. I purchase cinder blocks, the number depends on the space I determine available in my yard. They don’t deteriorate and the size can be adjusted. An 8x8x16 inch block gives you the opportunity to build a garden to a height you find comfortable. I have two preferred heights. Three bricks high is where I can sit on the edge and plant or weed. Otherwise, I put strawberry plants in the one block high bed. There are excellent online guides to cinder block gardening.

Before I plant each spring, I want to provide a healthy soil structure, which is the way various particles cling together. I can fertilize later and expect success. If the soil is too sandy or high in clay, the solution to both extremes is to add organic matter. The best amendments include relatively coarse, partially decomposed compost and aged barnyard manure.

Moist soil will crumble easily after being squeezed. With too much clay, a clod is formed and with too much sand it falls apart. (Caution: if the manure is smelly it is not well-aged and can have high nitrogen and salt, damaging to plant roots.) I like to add a small amount of sphagnum peat moss to help hold soil moisture.

I’m grateful to The Sopris Sun for providing an opportunity to “think globally” as exemplified by the May 25 story on Valley resident Jon Amdur, who traveled to Poland to volunteer with World Central Kitchen providing food relief to Ukrainian refugees. The Sun can also help us “act locally” as a forum for ideas to adapt our behaviors in response to our environment’s needs. What can we do? We can build healthy soil.

Adele Hause, Carbondale

Enjoy the shade!

On Saturday, May 7, the town of Carbondale celebrated Arbor Day by planting a Greenspire linden tree in Sopris Park. This was our first public celebration since 2019. We look forward to watching it grow to maturity.

The Town Tree Board would like to thank Bonfire Coffee, Sweet Coloradough and Independence Press for providing refreshments. Thank you to all who participated.

Joanne Teeple, Carbondale Tree Board

Voting for Don Coram

As an Independent, I plan to vote for Don Coram for the Third Congressional District. It has been a long time since I have felt represented in Washington, and Don has done the work here in the Colorado House. He’s shown that he is capable of addressing the issues that arise without being fogged by the disingenuous information meant to confuse the gullible. He gets the work done and finds the consensus to get bills passed and signed. He has been a part of what makes Colorado work for its citizens, and I’m ready to give him a chance to do the same in Washington.

John Hoffmann, Carbondale