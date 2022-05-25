Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 26, 2022

Email

Builders First Source

The approved lumber yard north of City Market in Carbondale is now finalizing their building permit with plans to break ground in June.

Food insecurity

The Safe & Abundant Nutrition Alliance hosts a 5k walk/run at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle to raise awareness about food insecurity on the morning of June 18. To register, visit www.bit.ly/SANArun

Times they are a-changin’

It was announced last week that Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa will be resigning from her position effective July 8. “I am so proud of the incredible work that my staff has achieved over the last six years,” she said, “to rebuild and transform our infrastructure, bring broadband fiber to residents, improve our parks and open space and position the community for a resilient future.” Figueroa will be joining the Colorado office of Sustainable Strategies, a grant writing and advocacy firm.

Let them eat cake!

Calling all dessert enthusiasts! The Carbondale Historical Society is hosting a cake baking contest for Hattie Thompson’s birthday luau on June 12. The celebration will recognize this historic figure’s contributions to Carbondale’s history and the travel bug that took her around the world. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third place. Register by emailing info@carbondalehistory.com or by calling 970-414-1078.

Garfield County public health

Garfield County Public Health is seeking feedback on issues facing its constituents. Take the survey online at www.bit.ly/GarCoHealth or attend a bilingual focus session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library (June 14), New Castle Library (June 20), Silt Library (June 21), Rifle Library (July 11), Carbondale’s Third Street Center (July 18) or Parachute Library (July 26).

Disaster loans

Nonprofit and for-profit businesses in Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Mesa, Rio Blanco and Routt counties that experienced financial hardship due to I-70 closures last year can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans through June 16. More details and the loan application can be found at www.disasterloanassistance.sba.gov

Adventures in art

In partnership with the Aspen Art Museum (AAM) and the Pitkin County Senior Center, the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing has created a free opportunity for seniors to enjoy a hands-on art project and tour of the newest AAM exhibit, with consideration and accommodations for persons with hearing loss. The fun begins at 9 a.m. on May 31 and lunch is provided. RSVP by calling 970-920-5432 or emailing seniors@pitkincounty.com

Superintending 101

Roaring Fork School District’s newly appointed superintendent, Jesús Rodríguez, is one of 14 school leaders in Colorado to be selected to participate in the second cohort of Colorado Education Initiative’s Rural Superintendent Academy. The professional development training, funded by the Boettcher Foundation, begins this July and will wrap up in April 2023.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Dena Barnes, Amber Frisbie and Sue Hopper (May 26); Lacy Dunlavy, Richard Glasier and Jennifer Johnson (May 27); Dorie Hunt, Joan Lamont, Louis Meyer, Alex Salvidrez and Amanda Seubert (May 28); Clark Cretti (May 29); Rianna Briggs, Barbara Frota and Jay Harrington (May 30); Chip Munday, Shea Nieslanik, Debbie Romanus and Carolyn Sackariason (June 1).

After much anticipation, Plotsky’s Delicatessen is officially open for business at 1201 Main Street. The opening weekend saw a steady stream of customers brave the precarious weather for a sampling of the Jewish-style deli’s fresh food and vibes. Thanks to an intentional open kitchen design, hungry patrons can watch meals be prepared behind the counter while waiting to place their order. Plotsky’s is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo by Olivia Emmer

~ CALENDAR ~

THURSDAY, MAY 26

GARY SPRINGFIELD

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts meditation teacher and author Gary Springfield to present “Christ is Not a Person” via Zoom at 6 p.m. More info is at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.com

KAYAK FILM

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents the Roaring Fork Kayak Club Film Festival beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.gvrshow.com

FRIDAY, MAY 27

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk meets with constituents at Dos Gringos from 8 to 9 a.m.

BARREL CELLAR

Casey Brewing opens its Barrel Cellar location on the Roaring Fork River every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and every Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

R2 EXHIBITS

Esther Macy Nooner’s “The Nature of Representation: Evidence and Metaphor” and Hannah Stoll’s “Prospects” are on display through July 1 at the R2 Gallery. An opening reception will be held June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

THE ART BASE

Andrea Wendel’s exhibit, “Purposeful Objects”, is on display through June 25 at The Art Base.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” screens at the Crystal Theatre May 27, 28 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, May 29, at 5 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. More info at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.com

ESMÉ PATTERSON

Indie songwriter Esmé Patterson performs at The Arts Campus At Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MAY 28

GLENWOOD ART FESTIVAL

Artists near and far display their creations this Memorial Day weekend at Bethel Plaza on 7th Street in Glenwood Springs.

SPRING BIRD COUNT

Assist Roaring Fork Audubon with this 37-year, citizen-science tradition throughout the Valley from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, email smnharris@gmail.com

TAHITI WELCOME

Aspen Polynesia presents Ori Tahiti dances in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library and 6 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

NEW MOON CEREMONY

True Nature Healing Arts hosts a monthly new moon ceremony, utilizing aromatherapy to activate intentions from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, MAY 30

MEMORIAL DAY

Libraries, schools and government offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

ARTING AROUND

The Aspen Art Museum, Pitkin County Senior Center and the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing offer a day of art for seniors beginning at 9 a.m. with consideration and accommodations for persons with hearing loss. RSVP by calling 970-920-5432 or emailing seniors@pitkincounty.com

VISITING ARTISTS

Anderson Ranch visiting artists, Diedrick Brackens and Meleko Mokgosi, discuss their techniques and inspirations from 5 to 6 p.m. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

SOAR

The Aspen Chapel, in collaboration with Eco-Flight, opens the mixed media exhibit, “SOAR,” with a reception for the artists from 4 to 7 p.m. “SOAR” closes July 10.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Author Nate White discusses his first book, “Conscious Designs”, at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

HIP PAIN 101

Orthopedic Surgeon Chris George, MD leads a discussion regarding hip pain and what can be done to alleviate it — from conservative remedies to surgery — at 6 p.m. Find the Zoom link at www.bit.ly/hippain101

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

5POINT ENCORE

Miss out on 5Point this year? Not to worry, there are two chances to catch some of the films from its 2022 flagship festival: this evening at TACAW and tomorrow, Friday, June 3 at The Wheeler Opera House. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.5pointfilm.org

SUMMER READING

The Garfield County Public Library District kicks off its summer reading challenge with activities and food at the Glenwood Springs Library at 3:30 p.m. and again at the Carbondale Library on Friday, June 10 at noon. More info is at www.gcpld.org/summer-reading

ART AROUND TOWN

Tour Carbondale’s 14 new public sculptures with the annual art walk beginning at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. Many of the artists will be in attendance and a reception will follow at the Marble Distillery at 7 p.m.

LIFE OF BEAVERS

Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter,” discusses the book at the Third Street Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

A WILL FOR THE WOODS

The Center for Human Flourishing screens “A Will for the Woods” in the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center at 6:45 p.m. After the film, Conscious Death Coach Akaljeet will lead a discussion among attendees. More info is at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

EURYDICE

Thunder River Theatre Company presents Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice”, a theater adaptation of the ancient Greek myth. The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. and runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Social distance seating will be accommodated Sundays, June 5 and 12, at 6 p.m. and the final showing is Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. with regular seating.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

TOWN CENTER SOIREE

The town of Carbondale invites the community to help envision a new residential and mixed-use project on recently-gifted properties surrounding the Thunder River Theatre theater. The site will host informative booths, creative activities and ice cream from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY PARTY

Wilderness Workshop holds its 2022 community party at Sopris Park from 6 to 9 p.m. More info is at www.wildernessworkshop.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

CAPTAIN POW

The Arts Campus at Willits presents an original kids’ show, “Captain Pow!”, about a hero who protects the environment against “Pollutron”. The show is outdoors at 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

DRAG BINGO

To start out Pride month, AspenOUT and the Aspen Art Museum team up to bring you Drag Queen Bingo Brunch starting at 10 a.m. at the museum’s Rooftop Café. Tickets and more info at www.aspenartmuseum.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

FARMERS’ MARKET

The Carbondale Farmers’ Market kicks off for the summer season, continuing every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4th and Main Street.

ONGOING

MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS

“Health is not just about pills and procedures.” La Clínica del Pueblo offers free medical consultations. For details, call Dr. Feinsinger at 970-379-5718.

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45 a.m. plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

YARN GROUP

The yarn group meets weekly on Tuesdays through June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. More info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

STORYTIME AT HOME

Every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Garfield County Libraries posts a storytime video to its Youtube page; just search Garfield County Libraries on YouTube.

BABY GYM

Basalt Library hosts “Indoor Gym” for babies every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

SENIOR LUNCH

Every Wednesday at noon, Garfield County Senior Programs provides a nutritious meal for seniors at The Orchard. To reserve a place at the table, call 970-665-0041.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

GROUP RUN,

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location, next to City Market, at 6:30 p.m.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

LEAF DROP

Through September, the town of Carbondale offers to collect yard waste from residents every other Saturday at 4th Street and Colorado from 9 a.m. to noon.