Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 19, 2022

Documenting restoration

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) invites the public to participate in documenting the restoration of Sutey Ranch. The ranch was acquired by the BLM through a land exchange in 2017 and restoration efforts, including targeted goat grazing and reseeding, are ongoing in the area with the goal of restoring native vegetation for the benefit of the land and wildlife. Anyone visiting Sutey Ranch can take a photo from one of three marked stations and email the photo to the address on the marker. For more information, visit www.chronolog.io

Cemetery cleanup

The Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a cleanup of the Hillcrest and Evergreen Cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day, May 30. Decorative materials that are not permitted in accordance with the municipal code, such as glass containers and solar lights, will be removed. For more information, email ebrendlinger@carbondaleco.net

For history’s sake

The Carbondale Historical Society is seeking volunteers for the summer season. Volunteer opportunities include: tour guide positions at the Thompson House Museum and The Dinkel Mercantile and History Theater in the pioneer cabin on Weant Boulevard; pouring tea at the new History Cafe on Sundays; and pitching in at the Heritage Gardens. For more information, email info@carbondalehistory.org

Public Lands Day

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra host a bilingual, guided hike to Rifle Arch on Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. The hike is about 2.9 miles roundtrip and participants will learn about public lands and how to advocate for them. To register, visit www.wildernessworkshop.org

Float Fest

Roaring Fork Conservancy hosts its 16th annual River Float and Festival on June 4. In the morning, people are invited to float the lower Roaring Fork, while learning about the state of local rivers. Then, Coryell Ranch hosts an afternoon barbecue, where attendees will have the opportunity to try out paddleboards and fly fishing. For more information, visit www.roaringfork.org/events

Not so fast food

Avalanche Outfitters, Pair A Dice Carriages and Slow Groovin BBQ are teaming up to offer a unique Western Colorado experience. Beginning June 5, on Sundays and Mondays with seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., groups of up to 20 will be carried by wagon up Coal Basin Road then down to a meadow for a buffet-style barbecue dinner. A discounted test dinner will be offered to locals on May 25 and May 26 (email avalancheoutfitters@gmail.com for details). Otherwise, all reservations can be made at www.redstonestables.com

Charge Ahead

Thinking of installing electric vehicle charging stations at your office, apartment complex or other site with public or visitor parking? There’s grant funding for that. The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead program will be accepting grant applications online (www.cleanairfleets.org) between May 23 and June 24. CLEER’s Stefan Johnson is the program’s designated “coach” for 14 counties, including Garfield, and he can help with free technical advice and grant support (sjohnson@cleanenergyeconomy.net).

Eighth Street

Renovation work has begun on Eighth Street in Carbondale. Tree, fence and pavement removal is underway and parking is not permitted on both sides of the street from the Rio Grande Trail crossing to Village Road, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I Matter

Colorado youth will have extended access to six free mental health sessions with a licensed provider through at least June 30, 2023 and possibly into 2024. The bilingual program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, had been set to expire next month, but the passage of House Bill 22-1243 allocated an additional $6 million toward the state’s “I Matter” program. Already, 2,600 youth have participated in at least one therapy session scheduled via telehealth. To sign up for this service, visit IMatterColorado.org

They say it’s your birthday!

The final build day for Red Hill’s new C-Line Trail is on Monday evening, May 23. Register online with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (www.rfov.org). Courtesy photo

~ CALENDAR ~

THURSDAY, MAY 19

THE ARCTIC

Local environmental educator Sarah Johnson will discuss her recent trip to the Arctic at the Basalt Library starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can decorate little boats that will later be deployed in the Arctic Ocean in order to track and observe its current. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

BONEDALE BIKE WEEK

Aloha Mountain Cyclery hosts a scavenger hunt around Carbondale at 6 p.m. for teams of two to six people. All ages are encouraged, phones are needed, helmets are required and costumes are strongly recommended! The after party will include a bike swag raffle.

DISABILITY COALITION

Glenwood Springs hosts its first-ever Disability Coalition Forum at the Community Arts Center (601 East Sixth Street) at 6 p.m. Masks are encouraged but not required. Sign up or request accommodations at www.bit.ly/DisabilityCoalitionForum

FIRE PREPAREDNESS

The Carbondale Fire Department (301 Meadowood Drive) hosts a bilingual meeting at 6:30 p.m. to share tips for wildfire preparedness.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

LIBRARY BIRDS

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a morning bird walk at the Basalt Library from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

CRMS VISITOR DAY

Colorado Rocky Mountain School invites current seventh grade students to tour its campus from 9 to 11 a.m. To register, visit www.crms.org

RIBBON CUTTING

Glenwood Springs invites the community to celebrate completion of the new Devereux Trail project at Two Rivers Park with a ceremony at noon.

WORLD MUSIC

Valle Musico performs at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Downton Abbey” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday except at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

ZOË KEATING

Composer Zoë Keating performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MAY 21

BIRDWATCHING

In celebration of Public Lands Day, Colorado Wild Public Lands, English in Action and Roaring Fork Audubon invite you to bilingual guided birdwatching at Glassier Open Space near El Jebel from 7 to 11 a.m. To RSVP, email coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com

COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH

Aspen Strong invites the community to a day of free workshops at the Aspen Rec Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOTUS LANTERNS

Learn to make lotus lanterns and celebrate Korean culture at the Carbondale and Glenwood Springs libraries at 1:30 p.m. Registration at www.gcpld.org

CONTRA DANCE

All ages and levels are invited to learn a variety of dances, from waltzes to polka, at the Carbondale Community School from 7 to 10 p.m. The Wooden Nickel String Band will provide the tunes. No reservation necessary!

TODD SNIDER

Todd Snider performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, MAY 22

PLANT SALE

True Nature hosts Seed Peace for a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and informative talk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SPRINGFEST

Aspen Valley Land Trust invites people to celebrate spring and conservation at the Strang Ranch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info at www.avlt.org

REAL TIME SCIENCE

Sarah R. Johnson of Wild Rose Education, presents about her recent trip to collect weather data on the Arctic Ocean, at the Carbondale Library at 1 p.m. and Glenwood Springs Library at 4 p.m. Participants will receive a small wooden boat to be decorated and deployed for tracking in the Arctic Ocean using satellites. To register, visit www.bit.ly/ArcticEducation

OUTLOOK BASICS

Learn the ins and outs of your Microsoft Outlook email functions from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Basalt Library. Email agiertz@basaltlibrary.org for more info.

CONTACT IMPROV

Contact improvisation is “a conversation between bodies using the language of weight sharing.” Learn more at The Launchpad at 6:30 p.m. For guidelines, visit www.bouldercontactlab.com

MONDAY, MAY 23

AUTHOR TALK

Paul Anderson presents his new book, “The Town that said Hell No!” chronicling the people of Crested Butte’s fight against a mining project in the ‘70s. Basalt Library hosts Anderson at 5:30 p.m. To register, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 24

AUTHOR TALK

Kirk Wallace Johnson will discuss his book “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century” at the Basalt Library starting at 5 p.m. Register at www.basaltlibrary.org

ASPEN WORDS

Aspen Words writer-in-residence Jenn Shapland presents her book, “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,” at The Arts Campus at Willits at 5:30 p.m. Registration at www.aspenwords.org

CREATIONS & LIBATIONS

AspenOUT and The Art Base host the LBGTQIA+ community and allies for an evening of art and socializing beginning at 6 p.m. Register at www.theartbase.org

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, MAY 26

EL JEBEL BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a birding trip in El Jebel at 7:30 a.m. To register, email fulcon@comcast.net

FRIDAY, MAY 27

ESMÉ PATTERSON

Indie songwriter Esmé Patterson performs at The Arts Campus At Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MAY 28

SPRING BIRD COUNT

Assist Roaring Fork Audubon with this 37-year, citizen-science tradition throughout the Valley from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, email smnharris@gmail.com

LEAF DROP

Through September, the town of Carbondale offers to collect yard waste from residents every other Saturday at Fourth Street and Colorado from 9 a.m. to noon.

TAHITI WELCOME

Aspen Polynesia presents Ori Tahiti dances in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library and 6 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

NEW MOON CEREMONY

True Nature Healing Arts hosts a monthly new moon ceremony, utilizing aromatherapy to activate intentions from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, MAY 30

MEMORIAL DAY

Libraries, schools and government offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

ONGOING

MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS

“Health is not just about pills and procedures.” La Clínica del Pueblo offers free medical consultations. For details, call Dr. Feinsinger at 970-379-5718.

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45 a.m. plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

STORYTIME AT HOME

Every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Garfield County Libraries posts a storytime video to its Youtube page; just search Garfield County Libraries on YouTube.

BABY GYM

Basalt Library hosts “Indoor Gym” for babies every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

SENIOR LUNCH

Every Wednesday at noon, Garfield County Senior Programs provides a nutritious meal for seniors at The Orchard. To reserve a place at the table, call 970-665-0041.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location at 6:30 p.m.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.