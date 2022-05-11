Scuttlebutt & Calendar – May 12, 2022

Email

Wildfire preparedness

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District recognizes May as “Wildfire Preparedness Month.” Four out of five of the largest fires in Colorado’s history have occurred in the past three years, with the most destructive fire happening this previous winter. The first step for preparedness is to sign up for local alerts. You can also sign up for a free wildfire mitigation assessment for your home. Find this information and more at www.bit.ly/CRFPDprepare

Big money

The Greater Colorado Pitch Series is receiving applications through June 10 for a live event on July 12 where eight rural business owners have the opportunity to win up to $1 million in investment capital. Find details to apply at www.greatercoloradopitchseries.com

CORE Act

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, legislation that aims to protect 400,000 acres, including the Thompson Divide, received a mark-up in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, advancing it a step closer to the Senate floor. The House passed the CORE Act for the fourth time most recently, but it has yet to be voted on by the Senate in its 10 year history. “This vote is a new high water mark and I hope the final hurdle before it passes the Senate and becomes law,” said Senator John Hickenlooper. House District 3 Representative Lauren Boebert, who has concerns about restricting oil production on the proposed lands, responded, in part, “Proposals to lock up more land may generate campaign checks from the enviros for out-of-touch leftists, but they don’t result in good public policy.”

Opinions sought

Feel strongly about ATV/OHV use on the Lead King Loop? The Stakeholder Group has opened an online forum for public comments at: www.bit.ly/LKLforum

AARP Driver Safety Class

High Country RSVP hosts an AARP Driver Safety Class for drivers over 50 on June 7 in Glenwood Springs. Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. To register, call High County RSVP at 970-947-8460.

April showers?

The Colorado Water Trust reports that April 2022 was one of the driest Aprils in Colorado’s recorded history, bringing streamflows for the Colorado Headwaters from 84% of average to 77%. The southwest corner of the state, meanwhile, is reporting snowpack at less than 50% of normal for this time of the year.

Leave them kids alone

The next generation of young wildlife is being born and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) would like to remind residents and visitors to leave them be. “Every spring, CPW and local parks receive an increase of office visits and calls from people that report they ‘rescued’ young wildlife,” writes a press release. “Although reports are made with good intentions, people routinely orphan young wildlife by essentially kidnapping them from the wild.” Remember, don’t feed or touch wild animals and contact your local CPW office for guidance if one appears sick or injured.

Photo contest

Colorado Wild Public Lands hosts its annual photo contest with the theme: “Public Lands, My Way.” What’s unique about the way you enjoy public land? Send a photo to coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com by May 21 for the chance to win a $100 gift card to the Ute Mountaineer.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Dylan Rose Emmer (May 12); Camy Britt, Jimmy Byrne, Megan Cook, Bill Jochems, Pat Noel, Renee Prince and David Taylor (May 13); Debbi Fadli, Paige Gibbons, Doc Philip and Steve Standiford (May 14); Jenny Cutright, Lindsay Dudycha, Kellie Land, Jonelle Luther, Greg Masse, Feénagh O’Donnell, Morgan Williams and Ana Vega Terrazas (May 15); Cynthia Butterfield, Aaron Luttrell and Fred Pulver (May 16); Terrie Geddes, Lisa Johnson and Steven Quint (May 17); Gretchen Hofmann (May 18).

Aspen Community Foundation (ACF) appointed Erica Snow as the philanthropic organization’s next executive director. Previously, Snow worked with the Denver-based Colorado Health Foundation. “Her commitment to communities shows up outside of her work as well,” reads a press release, “from serving as a founding board member for a new charter school in Montebello to joining the Peace Corps in Madagascar, Erica seeks opportunities to make a difference, both locally and globally.” Snow begins work with ACF on June 13. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, MAY 12

FREE LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys provide free legal advice concerning civil matters. Sign up for a 15 minute phone appointment between 2 and 5 p.m. by calling 970-927-4211 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

EARTH DAY IN MAY

Join the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies at Hallam Lake in Aspen for willow planting from 4 to 7 p.m. Register at www.aspennature.org

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Katrina Toews teaches a drop-in dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

MEDICAL COSTS

Glenwood Library hosts reporter Marshall Allen, who has investigated the healthcare industry for 15 years, presenting about “insidious practices used to prey on working Americans, including price gouging, inaccurate billing and insurance denials.” The free presentation begins at 7 p.m. and will also be live streamed. More info at www.gcpld.org/first-bill

HIGH COUNTRY SINFONIA

The High Country Sinfonia spring concert series performs at The Arts Campus at Willits on May 12 at 7 p.m., at the Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch on May 14 at 7 p.m. and at the Aspen Chapel on May 15 at 2 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of up to $20.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

CRMS PLANT SALE

The annual plant sale at Colorado Rocky Mountain School opens this Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A full list of plants available is at www.crms.org/plantsale

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

Kick off your Dandelion Day celebration with a night of mingling and local food prepared by L’Orto at Craft Coffee beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets at www.https://bit.ly/DandyDinner

TEA CEREMONY

All ages are welcome to join Fudō-an Tea & Wellness for a Japanese tea ceremony at the Carbondale Library at 5:30 p.m. The event is free but space is limited. Register by calling the library at 970-963-2889.

PRESCHOOL BENEFIT

Blue Lake Preschool invites folks to its Sip, Savor and Support fundraising event at the Orchard in Carbondale from 6 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Blue Lake and Little Blue preschools. Tickets and info at www.bluelakepreschool.org

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Duke” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except at 5 p.m. and with captions on Sunday. “The Rose Maker” also shows on Saturday with subtitles at 5:30 p.m.

COHENHOVEN

Indie artist Joen Van Horne, known as Covenhoven, performs at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MAY 14

WORK DAY

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers gets to work at Rifle Gap State Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, visit www.rfov.org

ART, HEALING & HOPE

Sheri Gaynor hosts an in-person and virtual workshop at The Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Details at www.theartbase.org

DANDELION DAY

Carbondale’s annual spring festival begins with the Parade of Species at 10 a.m., marching from outside KDNK on 2nd Street to Sopris Park where artisans will sell sustainably produced clothing, tinctures, soaps, jewelry and more. As always, there will be plant starts, live music and a beer tent hosted by KDNK from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UPCYCLING!

Claire Wright of Cosecha Textiles returns to Basalt Library from noon to 4 p.m. with sewing machines and other supplies to turn used clothes into something brand new. Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

BIKE WEEK

Celebrate National Bike to Work Week with bicycle enthusiasts at the Carbondale Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Then, on Sunday, mechanics will help you tune up your ride from 1 to 5 p.m., also at the library.

CAPTAIN POW

TACAW presents the original kids’ show “Captain Pow!” about a hero who protects the environment against their nemesis Pollutron, at Lions Park in Basalt at 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

TRAILWORK

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a work day at the Storm King Fire Memorial Trail from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit www.rfov.org

YOGA FOR MOMS

True Nature offers a retreat for pregnant and postpartum mamas, as well as those contemplating motherhood, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

AFRICANA DANCE

Join the Africana Village of Peace Project in Ghana for a traditional dance class live streamed at The Launchpad from 10 a.m. to noon. No experience or registration required.

DRUG TALK

Basalt Library hosts Cath and Ashley Adams for an honest conversation about Substance Use Disorder “in the Age of Fentanyl” from 3 to 4 p.m.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Join Alya Howe and DJ Mama Ale for an ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email alyahowe@me.com or call 970-309-2582.

MONDAY, MAY 16

CLAY EXHIBIT DEADLINE

Applications are due by 5 p.m. for the Carbondale Clay National XVI exhibit juried by Diane Kenney. This year’s theme is “Say It With Clay.” Details at www.carbondaleclay.org

TUESDAY, MAY 17

MORNING BIRDING

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies leads birding at Rock Bottom Ranch from 7 to 10 a.m. Register at www.aspennature.org

WINDOWS FILING

Learn how to best organize digital files on a Windows device at the Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info or to register.

C-LINE BUILD

Work continues on the new C-Line Trail on Red Hill. Join Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers from 4 to 8 p.m. by registering at www.rfov.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

THE LAST TROPIC GLACIERS

Dr. Heïdi Sevestre lectures about her ongoing project, “The Last Tropic Glaciers,” at Hallam Lake starting at 6 p.m. For those who cannot attend in-person, a Zoom link is available, along with more info, at www.agci.org

FLASHBACK

The Carbondale Historical Society screens “Flashback,” a 1990 comedy partly filmed in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, at 7 p.m. at the Crystal Theatre. Afterward, the historical society will treat anyone presenting a ticket stub to a free beer at Carbondale Beer Works where people will share memories related to the film’s production.

BOOK-SIGNING

The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance presents an author talk and book-signing with Paul Andersen, author of “The Town that Said ‘Hell, No!’ Crested Butte Fights a Mine to Save Its Soul.” The presentation begins at 7 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

REAL TIME SCIENCE

Basalt Library hosts Sarah R. Johnson of Wild Rose Education, sharing about her recent trip to collect weather data on the Arctic Ocean, at 5:30 p.m. Participants will receive a small wooden boat to be decorated and deployed for tracking in the Arctic Ocean using satellites. To register, visit www.bit.ly/ArcticEducation

FIRE PREPAREDNESS

The Carbondale Fire Department (301 Meadowood Drive) hosts a bilingual meeting at 6:30 p.m. to share tips for wildfire preparedness.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

LIBRARY BIRDS

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a morning bird walk at the Basalt Library from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

CRMS VISITOR DAY

Colorado Rocky Mountain School invites current seventh grade students for a tour of its campus from 9 to 11 a.m. For more info or to register, visit www.crms.org

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

Valle Musico performs at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more info or to register, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

ZOË KEATING

Composer Zoë Keating performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MAY 21

BIRDWATCHING

In celebration of Public Lands Day, Colorado Wild Public Lands, English in Action and Roaring Fork Audubon invite you to bilingual guided birdwatching at Glassier Open Space near El Jebel from 7 to 11 a.m. To RSVP, email coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com

TODD SNIDER

Todd Snider performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, MAY 22

PLANT SALE

True Nature hosts Seed Peace for a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a seed talk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SPRINGFEST

Aspen Valley Land Trust invites people to celebrate spring and conservation at the Strang Ranch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info is available at www.avlt.org

REAL TIME SCIENCE

Sarah R. Johnson of Wild Rose Education, presents about her recent trip to collect weather data on the Arctic Ocean, at the Carbondale Library at 1 p.m. and Glenwood Springs Library at 4 p.m. Participants will receive a small wooden boat to be decorated and deployed for tracking in the Arctic Ocean using satellites. To register, visit www.bit.ly/ArcticEducation

CONTACT IMPROV

Contact improvisation is “a conversation between bodies using the language of weight sharing.” Learn more at The Launchpad at 6:30 p.m. For guidelines, visit www.bouldercontactlab.com

MONDAY, MAY 23

AUTHUR TALK

Paul Anderson presents his new book “The Town that said Hell No!” which chronicles the people of Crested Butte pushing back against AMAX, a mining project, in the ‘70s at the Basalt Library, beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more info or to register, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 24

ASPEN WORDS

Jenn Shapland, author of “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers” and an Aspen Words writer in residence, presents at The Arts Campus at Willits at 5:30 p.m. Registration at www.aspenwords.org

CREATIONS & LIBATIONS

AspenOUT and The Art Base host the LBGTQIA+ community and allies for an evening of art and socializing beginning at 6 p.m. Register at www.theartbase.org

ONGOING

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45 a.m. plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

STORYTIME

Young ones and their parents are invited to storytime at the Glenwood Springs Library on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

STORYTIME AT HOME

Every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Garfield County Libraries posts a storytime video to its Youtube page; just search Garfield County Libraries on YouTube.

EXPLORERS CLUB

School-age children are invited to free after-school activities with the Aspen Science Center at the Glenwood Springs Library on Wednesdays at 2:30 pm.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA CLASS

The Sattvic Health Temple at Mana Foods now offers a Kundalini Yoga class on Fridays from 8 to 9 a.m.

HEROIN ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 4 p.m. on Sundays.