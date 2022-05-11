Roaring Fork High School sports wrap!

Email

Spring sports have nearly wrapped up for the year with teams moving through playoffs and toward championship titles. The Rams’ girls lacrosse team crushed Fruita Monument on Tuesday, May 10, scoring a 17-4 victory. Next, they will play against Thompson Valley High School on Thursday, May 12. They are currently ranked fourth in the 4A Mountain East league with 10 wins to six losses.

The girls soccer team, meanwhile, will play against Eagle Ridge Academy for the state championship playoffs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. They are ranked fourth in the 3A Western Slope division with six wins, eight losses and one tie (against Coal Ridge High School).

The boys baseball team plays their final games of the season against Gunnison (away) on Saturday, May 14. They are ranked sixth in the 2A Western Slope division with eight wins and 13 losses.

The Sopris Sun congratulates all the youth athletes for their hard work and tenacity!

Go Rams!