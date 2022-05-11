Your community connector

GCPLD Comic Festival

Locations: News Published GCPLD Comic Festival thumbnail Parachute Library's own Natalie Smith facilitated a steampunk goggle making course.

Garfield County Public Library District (GCPLD) held its first Comic Festival on Saturday, May 7 at its Glenwood Springs (pictured) and Parachute branches.  GCPLD intends to make it a yearly event. Photos by James Steindler


Less Rios (appearing as Ryūko Matoi from “Kill la Kill”) judged the cosplay contest.

Garfield County Libraries’ communications and marketing director Jarmes Larson personally presses t-shirts.


Rafael Maldonado Bad Hand is the creator of “Pilla,” a comic book series about a little girl navigating a post-apocalyptic world.

