Work in Progress – May 5, 2022

La lámpara de Agatino
Por Leonardo Occhipinti

Agatino era un gato al que le había crecido un hongo en su espalda. Lo llevaron al veterinario y le pusieron una pantalla en su cabeza para que se curara.

Algunos aseguran que tiraba luz con su mirada.

Agatino’s lamp
By Leonardo Occhipinti

Agatino was a cat with a mushroom growing from its back. They took him to the vet and put a shade around his head so that he would heal.

Some swore that his gaze shone light.

HAIKUS:

Smells like Rain
A gathering storm
Thunder cracks the sky open
And the rain pours out

JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs

A Realization 
A persistent storm
Moved in through my awareness
Shifting things around.

Jampa
Carbondale

A big shout out to these talented haiku poets who have contributed frequently to date in the letters to the editor section of The Sopris Sun. Going forward, keep a look out for their haikus here on the Work in Progress page.

