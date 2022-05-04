Work in Progress – May 5, 2022

Email

La lámpara de Agatino

Por Leonardo Occhipinti

Agatino era un gato al que le había crecido un hongo en su espalda. Lo llevaron al veterinario y le pusieron una pantalla en su cabeza para que se curara.

Algunos aseguran que tiraba luz con su mirada.

Agatino’s lamp

By Leonardo Occhipinti

Agatino was a cat with a mushroom growing from its back. They took him to the vet and put a shade around his head so that he would heal.

Some swore that his gaze shone light.





HAIKUS:

Smells like Rain

A gathering storm

Thunder cracks the sky open

And the rain pours out

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

A Realization

A persistent storm

Moved in through my awareness

Shifting things around.

Jampa

Carbondale

A big shout out to these talented haiku poets who have contributed frequently to date in the letters to the editor section of The Sopris Sun. Going forward, keep a look out for their haikus here on the Work in Progress page.