Sheepdogs compete at Strang Ranch

Over 100 handlers and their dogs from around the U.S. and Canada descended upon Strang Ranch last week to compete in the annual sheepdog trials. The trials, which were held April 28 through May 2, were a fundraiser for the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals, which will also take place at Strang’s in September 2023, and the Meeker Classic which will be held in Meeker this year. Bridget Strang not only organized and hosted the event, but competed too.





Photos by Jane Bachrach



Art by Larry Day