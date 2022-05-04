Robert Francis Leonard: September 3, 1930 – March 28, 2022

Email

Robert (Bob) Francis Leonard Esq. passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022, with his family present. He was born on a farm outside of Crocker, Missouri, to Harry Allen Leonard and Mable Mae Barr on Sept. 3, 1930. The youngest of 11, Bob lost his mother at the age of two, and was raised by his father, elder siblings and loving grandparents, Will and Angeline Barr. He grew up in Lacona, Iowa, graduated at 16 and enlisted in the Marine Corp at age 20. After three years of service — two in the Korean War — Bob was honorably discharged as a sergeant, and vowed to never leave U.S. shores again, which he didn’t.

Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Louise Marie Williams, whom he married on June 2, 1956, at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas. After a brief time in Los Angeles, they welcomed their sons Rock (1958) in Dallas, Texas, and Harold (1961) in Chariton, Iowa. Bob obtained his bachelor’s degree at Simpson College, before receiving his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Drake Law School in August of 1966.

In 1967, the family moved to Sidney, Iowa, where Bob started his Law practice with G.O. Nichols, and where they would eventually run a farm and put down roots. Bob served two terms as county attorney in Fremont County and was a 50-year member of the Iowa State Bar Association. He was also invited into the Iowa Association of Trial Lawyers, serving 39 years and eventually retired in 2017.

Bob made many great changes to the world as we know it. He didn’t litigate for money, he litigated for change. As an attorney, he wholeheartedly advocated for his clients and diligently worked to make things right. As a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was amazing in all aspects. He was ever-present, quick with wit, a little ornery and always loving. We will be forever grateful for having known and loved such an honorable man.

He is preceded in death by his parents,Harry and Mable; his brothers, Dick, William, Howard, Harold, Len, John; and sisters, Corilla (Toots) Wanless, Harriet Goodrich, Ruth Butler, Anna Bray, Ester DeVos.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Louise Leonard, sons Rock (Christie) and Harold (Sadie), his grandchildren Lindsay (Trenton) Cheney and James (Rachel) Leonard and his great-grandchildren Ivy, Wyatt and Georgia Cheney, who will always miss their adored “Pap-pap.”

Bob’s ashes will be interred alongside his three brothers at the Cochran Cemetery near Lacona, Iowa, where he grew up.