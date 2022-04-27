“The Last Original Wife” by Dorothea Benton Frank triumphs as an audiobook

Email

By Kim Owens

GCPLD Human Resources Director

I always like to read books that are set in a location that I enjoy visiting, or plan to visit. I recently spent a little time touring around Charleston, South Carolina, with my mom and two of my closest friends. Upon my return, I downloaded the audio version of Dorothea Benton Frank’s novel, “The Last Original Wife” as narrated by Robin Miles. The story’s artful descriptions of the Holy City took me back to a trip to this special place. “The Last Original Wife” also takes place in Atlanta, a city I’ve never visited, but perhaps I should.

The strong female lead, Les, has been a devoted and faithful wife to her high society husband, Wes, for over 30 years. She was a stay-at-home mother to two ungrateful children who are now grown and still take her for granted; every day she makes sure dinner is ready and the house is spotless for her clueless husband who is busy playing golf with his best friends and having drinks afterwards at the clubhouse.

Les learns that Wes has been hiding a life changing secret from her, and — that’s it! The final straw. She books the next flight from her unhappy home in Atlanta to her birthplace, Charleston, for a much-needed break from life. She moves in with her beloved brother and his spoiled dog, remembering how much she loves that city. Soon, a romance from her past is rekindled. Approaching the age of 60, Les begins to seriously contemplate how she wants to spend the next chapter of her life.

This funny story of family, love and self-discovery is told from the point of view of both Les and Wes.

I loved listening to Robin Miles’ southern accent reading aloud this lighthearted and warm-spirited book.

