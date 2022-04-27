Lori McGarry: October 1, 1961 – April 18, 2022

Email

Lora “Lori” L. McGarry was peacefully welcomed into the gates of Heaven on the morning of April 18, after a beautiful Easter Sunday spent outdoors in the sunshine, surrounded by loved ones, laughter and music.

Although born in South Dakota, she would tell you that she was from Alaska — one of her favorite states. She had a fiercely adventurous spirit which led her to many treasured phases, experiences and locations in life, spanning from childhood years in Japan to road trips anywhere and desert hikes in Moab, Utah.

She lived in several places, but eventually came to call the Roaring Fork Valley her home. This is where she raised the lights of her life, her three girls: Shenoa Weems, Jaspen “Jazz” Mackin and Savanna “Annie” Davis. Lori was a devoted, loving mother who impressed upon her children the values of the most generous and kind heart she possessed.

She was hard-working and artistic. She often shared her love for the wild outdoors, baking, gardening, hiking, jewelry making, Native American culture, berry picking and naturopathic remedies. She was so joyful when sharing these experiences with her grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. Lori was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more grandchildren when she passed, and vowed to love them from above.

She spent the past 14 years fighting cancer with everything she had, and no complaints. She often expressed her gratitude for the friends and family who were so helpful and generous along her lengthy treatment journey, from near and far. Thank you all. Let us not remember her by her illness, but by her triumphs.

Lori was patient, kind, generous and gentle with every single person she came into contact with. Every stranger was a friend, with whom she would share God’s blessings. She was happily married to her supportive and loving husband, Patrick McGarry, and embraced his two sons as her own. She was not only a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife and friend, but also a fantastic sister to her six siblings, and a devoted child of God.

Lori was positively radiant. She is no longer burdened by pain, but now twirling barefoot in a meadow with her face to the sunshine in a flowy dress; her long hair wild and free. Her infectious laughter is undoubtedly being shared with her many loved ones who preceded her in passing. She would request that you do not mourn over her. In her honor please go have fun, live full of love and laughter and be the light in this world.

Be the things you miss most about the people who are no longer here.

A celebration of life was held at The Orchard church in Carbondale on Saturday, April 23. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory directly to HisLittleFeet.org or dropped off at the church for Casa Hogar Torre Fuerte, to honor her endless love and desire to help children.