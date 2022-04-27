Lacrosse team stomps out growing pains

Email

The Roaring Fork Varsity lacrosse team went up against Aspen on Thursday, April 21, at home in Carbondale. Despite a thriving effort and giving it all they had until the buzzer, the Rams lost, 14-5.

For some perspective, this is the second time the two teams have faced off this season. On April 5, the Skiers beat out the Rams by just 15-9.

“We lost by a margin greater than what the coaches anticipated,” head coach Chelsea Robson told The Sopris Sun. “Our girls are capable of playing at the same skill level as Aspen, but, unfortunately, we were unable to execute our skills in a way that allowed that to fall into place.”

“Our defensive line really held that game together and probably played their best game of the season, if not of their lacrosse careers,” she added. “We have several really talented defensive players who cause important turnovers and make important momentum changing plays.”

Robson has coached the varsity team for two years, jumping at the opportunity when her predecessor Jason Rusby left the position. She has a pretty lengthy background in lacrosse. Having played a bit in high school herself, she went on to join the Marymount University team in Arlington, Virginia.

Robson, along with Sarah Klingelhaber and Amanda Wynn, started the lacrosse program at Roaring Fork in 2016. Back then, there was only a club team. In 2017, the junior varsity (JV) team came on the field. It wasn’t until 2019 when the varsity team was established.

“Technically, the varsity team is only in its third season, but has made the state playoffs every year,” touted the head coach. “This is the first year that we have had a dedicated varsity and JV team.”

The Roaring Fork team is made up of athletes from all three district high schools, plus Colorado Rocky Mountain School.

“We have been a self-funded team since 2016 and have raised a majority of the money to fund basic things like team travel, coaches’ salaries and lacrosse equipment,” stated Robson.

Somewhat ironically, Robson also helped form the Aspen Girls Lacrosse Club Team back in 2007. She went on to describe the relationship between the well established Aspen team and Roaring Fork, “…because geographically [Aspen] is the closest team that we play — and many of our girls have grown up playing on various club teams, with and against each other — they could be considered our rivals.” But, she added, “it is a friendly and respectful rivalry.”

Robson graciously commended the Aspen team and their coach for “always looking to do what is best for the game of lacrosse and to get it to grow in our valley and on the Western Slope.”

Bringing it back, she had this to say of the Rams, “This is a group of girls who love lacrosse and are supportive and kind to each other.” She proudly added, “If I’m not mistaken, we have the highest collective GPA of any other sports team in the school district.”

The team turned the tables at an away non-league game against Grand Junction the very next day, April 22, bringing home a win of 14-5.

On Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m. the girls play an away game against Eagle Valley and another against Battle Mountain at home on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. For a full schedule of games and additional league details, visit www.maxpreps.com

Sophie Hodgson (12) and Grace Garcia (6) power past the Skiers’ defense. Photo by Sue Rollyson