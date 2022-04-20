Spring sports are underway!

Email

The Lady Rams soccer team started the season strong with a win against Colorado Rocky Mountain School CRMS on Saturday, April 9 (4-1). On April 16, the girls saw a close defeat against Eagle Valley High School during their first home game (1-2). Another close defeat against Grand Junction (1-2) was followed by a total victory, crushing the Rifle Bears at home (5-1). Their next home game, playing again against CRMS, is this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The girls lacrosse team, meanwhile, is ranked third in the league. Their upcoming game against Aspen on April 21 at 6 p.m. promises to bring excitement, with that rival team holding the league’s number one spot.

The Roaring Fork High School boys baseball team is ranked fourth for 3A schools, having defeated Aspen in back-to-back games on Saturday, April 16. Fans can cheer them one with another doubleheader this Saturday at home versus Basalt.

The RFHS boys soccer team received their state championship rings during a brief ceremony at school. They won the 3A state championship this past November. It was a first for Roaring Fork High School! Photo by Sue Rollyson