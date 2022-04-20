Scuttlebutt & Calendar, April 21, 2022

Email

Demeter’s Garden

The community garden behind the Third Street Center, known as Demeter’s Garden, has available plots for the 2022 growing season. Plots come in various sizes and, for those new to gardening, help will be available. People interested in reserving garden space can contact the Carbondale Rec Center at 970-510-1297.

Queer VOICES

VOICES is looking for two or three Roaring Fork Valley residents who identify as queer to participate in its Queer VOICES Theatre Project this fall. Auditioners must be at least 18 years old. Otherwise, VOICES welcomes any and all queer-identitifying community members to try out. Those interested in signing up for a group audition slot can email art@voicesrfv.org

Empty the shelters

Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) is participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” effort, May 2-8. CARE will charge reduced adoption fees, up to $25. According to a press release, shelters are in crisis due to overcrowding and a record number of pets are in need of new homes. For more information, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters

I-70 Detour Act

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert introduced the I-70 Detour Act, which would require the Department of Transportation to investigate alternative solutions for when I-70 is closed. The Garfield County Commissioners issued a letter in support. “Specifically, we see the need and importance to immediately fund the already identified local improvements to Garfield and Eagle County roads that serve as an alternative route during a closure as well as to direct significant funding to add resiliency and mitigation to the hazardous sections of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon as a dual approach,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky stated.

Request for water

Every year, Colorado Water Trust (CWT) asks water-rights holders to consider giving a portion of water allotments back to rivers and streams. CWT is currently investigating nine offerings within Colorado. Preliminary offerings are due by June 30. More information is available at www.coloradowatertrust.org or by emailing RFW@coloradowatertrust.org

Timber!

Carbondale’s town arborist fielded a call the week of April 11, when a large spruce tree fell on Sopris Avenue due to high winds. The property owner kept a slab of the tree trunk and later reported to The Sopris Sun that the last 30-40 rings were quite close together, indicative of the current drought.

Pickleball 101

Learn the basics of Pickleball in four sessions! For beginners, first-timers and the curious, Joe Markham will provide equipment and teach at the courts in Carbondale. Sessions will occur on April 26, 28, May 3, 5 and May 31, June 2, 7, 9 (1 to 2:30 p.m. for ladies and 2:30 to 4 p.m. for men). Markham will also teach couples on May 10, 12, 17, 19 (1 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 to 4 p.m.). To register, email nettmarkham@aol.com with your name, number and desired session. “Warning,” writes Markham, “uncontrollable laughter, smiling, giggling may occur during and after play!”

Now hiring

The Buddy Program is hiring a new case manager, responsible for engaging with youth, their families and volunteer mentors. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 29. For a full job description, visit www.buddyprogram.org/career

Masks off!

Effective immediately, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) is no longer enforcing facial coverings/masks on buses or in transit stations. RFTA still encourages unvaccinated, ill and immunocompromised persons to consider wearing facial coverings for their personal safety. Other COVID-19 mitigations will continue, including increased ventilation, “bus fogging” and the availability of hand sanitizer on all buses.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Renae Gustine and Shannon Muse (April 21); Sage Dawson, Fred Malo, Kameron Miranda and Mendo Will (April 22); Rosemary Dewers (April 23); Enrique Abarca, Dick Gibson and Holly Tullar (April 24); Hope Sontag and Stephen Shapiro (April 25); Gayle Embrey, Lee Ann Eustis and Susan Jordan (April 26); Donni Cochran, Rachel Gillespie, Wewer Keohane, Sloan Shoemaker and April Spaulding (April 27).

The Artbase in Basalt exhibits art created by four local high schoolers and their mentors, under the Claudette Carter ARTMentors Program, through May 21. There will be an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

DEATH OF A PUGILIST

BenFeng Productions presents its “Death of a Pugilist” at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m. and the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s girl’s lacrosse team plays against Aspen in Carbondale at 4 p.m. (JV) and 5:30 p.m. (V)

VAN LIFE

5Point’s Van Life Rally kicks off the festival from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Town Center lots surrounding the Thunder River Theater.

5POINT

5Point Film’s Flagship Festival features four unique film programs each night this weekend at 7 p.m. Other feature films, panels and community events continue through Sunday. For the full schedule of events, check out 5pointfilm.org

COMING HOME

The Center for Human Flourishing celebrates Earth Day with a two-part program honoring our relationship with Mother Earth. Part one is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center on Thursday. Part two is at 7th Elder on Canyon Creek on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

PAIRINGS

The Carbondale Clay Center prepares for their annual Pairings event (June 3) with handmade vessels available to purchase online at www.carbondaleclay.org

KUNDALINI YOGA CLASS

The Sattvic Health Temple at Mana Foods now offers a Kundalini Yoga class on Fridays at 8:30 a.m.

SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCE

Colorado Mountain College hosts its sixth annual Sustainability Conference with keynote speaker Matt Hamilton. The conference takes place from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom (RSVP at www.coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference) and in-person from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Spring Valley campus with student presentations and live music by Olivia Pevec.

IN THE DIRT

For Earth Day, Basalt Library invites community members to its plot at the Basalt Community Garden from 2 to 3 p.m. to brush up on planting and growing tips ahead of the season. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

EARTH DAY MARCH

Join 350 Roaring Fork for a climate rally, marching to the music of “Second Line New Orleans Groove.” Meet at the old City Market parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and dress in yellow!

BANK AND JOHNSON

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s Savory Pies at 6:30 p.m.

PICASSO

Sopris Theatre Company’s production of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” concludes this weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are at coloradomtn.edu/theatre

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

ANDY FRASCO

The Arts Campus at Willits presents blues rock with Andy Frasco & The U.N. at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s baseball team plays against Basalt in Carbondale at 10 a.m. and noon.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

5Point Film and Sundae invite you to enjoy free artisanal ice cream and music by the Low End Family Collective from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY DANCE

Lily Bright leads a dance class for all levels from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Spring Library, and again at The Launchpad in Carbondale from 5 to 6 p.m.

CODY JEFFREYS

Cody Jeffreys performs at Heather’s Savory Pies in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure leads a constellation workshop to work through inherited trauma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Third Street Center. Email carolshure@yahoo.com

YIN AND ZEN

Ally Morrison leads a Yin and Zen practice session for all levels at Kula Yoga on Main from 3 to 5 p.m.

EXPRESSIVE JOURNEYS

Aspen Dance Connection and the Empowered Voice present a benefit for sexual abuse survivors at the Glenwood Vaudeville Review at 5 p.m. The fundraiser will help launch Voices Heard, a new magazine empowering survivors to shatter the silence of their abuse. For tickets, call 970-945-9699 or visit www.gvrshow.com

MONDAY, APRIL 25

VEGAN POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing invites you to share in a whole foods, plant-based potluck from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Third Street Center.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

MOVIE NIGHT

The Sopris Sun invites you to a viewing of “Mark of the Jaguar” and “unTHINKable,” two award-winning films by Dave Taylor, at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit this newspaper!