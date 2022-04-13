‘The Show Must Go On’

Email

The dress rehearsal for Cirque du Sopris was held last Thursday, April 7, without the show’s director.

Jennifer Johnson couldn’t be there due to a concussion she suffered the day before, when one of the stage clamps knocked her on the head as she was putting the stage together. Ouch!

Fortunately, Carrie Messner, Alyson Marchand and Meegan Shapiro all stepped up and — despite a few hiccups along the way — the dress rehearsal proceeded and didn’t turn into a real circus.

Photo by Jane Bachrach