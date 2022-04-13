Scuttlebutt/Community Calendar – April 14, 2022

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

Avian Flu

Nearly an entire flock of chickens (35 out of 36) died on a ranch in Pitkin County. The lone survivor was later euthanized. While there are reports the infected flock was in the Crystal Valley, Pitkin County would not confirm a general location with The Sopris Sun stating, “Per the USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] and Colorado Department of Agriculture, county-level information is all that can be released regarding this HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza] case.” Bird owners are advised to take extra precautions and increase biosecurity measures including keeping their flock closed-in and preventing interactions with, and keeping feed from, wild birds (For more tips, visit www.bit.ly/protectthehens). “HPAI is a highly fatal disease that can decimate a small flock in less than 48 hours, so it is critical for bird owners to take measures that prevent the introduction and spread of the virus,” state veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin advised. Bird owners are asked to monitor their flocks for any abnormal behavior including feed and water consumption changes, egg production and illness or death. To report a suspected case, call the state veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130.

Trustee appointment

Ben Bohmfalk’s election as Carbondale’s next mayor creates a vacancy on the board. A public solicitation is now in process for applicants to be appointed to fill the remaining two years of Bohmfalk’s term on the Board of Town Trustees. Applications are available at the town clerk’s office (and online at www.carbondalegov.org) and are due no later than April 28.

Fields

Eagle County’s Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission heard from nearly 30 speakers, according to The Aspen Times, at a three-hour public hearing regarding the proposed development of 19 acres across Highway 82 from the Blue Lake subdivision. Developers are seeking to build up to 135 residences, including 27 deed-restricted units, on property currently zoned for nine dwellings. The hearing was continued to April 21.

Phony warrant

Garfield County reported that a “bogus” tax distraint warrant was delivered to at least one resident in the county. Residents are asked to be vigilant in detecting and not responding to the fake documents. Garfield County Treasurer Garrie Couey explained that a legitimate distraint warrant will have “Garfield County Distraint Warrant” printed on it, include the treasurer’s signature and seal and would be hand delivered by the sheriff’s office.

Agritourism grant

Carbondale Tourism has been awarded $14,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office toward the development of agritourism in the Roaring Fork Valley. This will include enhancing the visitor information map promoting local food and farm experiences, as well as industry training.

DHM makes moves

DHM Design, an employee-owned planning and landscape architecture firm in Carbondale, is moving its offices two blocks east to 225 Main Street. The larger studio will accommodate an expanding staff of designers, planners and natural resource specialists.”We have called downtown Carbondale home for over two decades and look forward to many more years of shaping the landscape of the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond,” said Managing Principal Jason Jaynes.

Recreational water

The city of Glenwood Springs has secured a Recreational In-Channel Diversion water right on the Colorado River. This is the second-ever recreational water right for the mainstem of the Colorado River and will protect flows throughout the summer. It also allows the city to create whitewater parks at three locations along the river.

Congressional art

High school students are invited to participate in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The winning artist will have their work on display in the U.S. Capitol for a full year and receive roundtrip tickets to attend the opening reception in Washington, D.C. To participate, a two-dimensional piece no larger than 26”x26” must be mailed to your closest congressional district regional office by April 27. More info at www./bit.ly/CongressionalArtContest

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: James Armstrong, Ed Brown, Dino Baldizan, Mark Giesecke and Roberta McGowan(April 14); Aisha Weinhold, Deloras Pulver and KDNK (April 15); Rachel Connor, Ylice Golden and Emma Rose (April 16); HP Hansen and Doug Stewart (April 17); Stephanie Schilling and Hadley Hentschel (April 18); Francisco Nevarez-Burgueno, Deborah Colley, Karen Dixon, Leslie Emerson, Jill and Alleghany Meadows, Louie Neil and James Surls (April 19); Julie Bomersback, Jack Bergstrom, Jared Carlson, April Clark and Molly Jacober (April 20).

Aspen Events & Tents (aspeneventsco.com) is one of the Carbondale Chamber’s newest members. The business has over 25 years of event and rental experience throughout Western Colorado. Pictured (left to right): Derek Dause, Katie Montie, Stephanie Ames, Andrea Stewart and Garret Jammaron. Courtesy Photo

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

ANIMAL DIALOGUES

Basalt Library hosts a discussion of Colorado Mountain College’s Common Reader, “Animal Dialogues” by Craig Childs, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn more at at www.basaltlibrary.org

BATCH TRIVIA

Help raise funds for the Carbondale Clay Center’s summer kids camps by competing at trivia with a team of up to six at Batch from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration at www.carbondaleclay.org

HAPPY HOUR DANCE CLASS

Join Sammy Alteneau at The Launchpad for Limón Fusion, a dance technique to explore individuality and physicality within a technical structure, from 6:15 to 7 p.m. More info at www.danceinitiative.org

FULL MOON BREATHWORK

Chelsea Bennett hosts a ceremony at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. for letting go to create more space for loving. Details at chelseabennetthealing.as.me

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

DITCH DAY

The Carbondale and Weaver ditches will begin flowing through town again.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s girl’s soccer team plays against Grand Junction in Carbondale at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)

OUR PLACE

John Toly’s solo show opens at The Launchpad and kicks off with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

SOUND OF MUSIC

Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Basalt Middle School and Carbondale Middle School present “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. today and tomorrow. Tickets at www.bit.ly/SoundofMusicRFV

THE WORKSHOP

For its first public event, The Workshop presents a reading of local playwright Kristin Carlson’s play “Beyond Reason” at 7:30 p.m. at Thunder River Theatre. More info is at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Rose Maker” screens at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except at 5 p.m. on Sunday. “The Outfit” also shows on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

PICASSO

Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” a play written by Steve Martin, on April 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and April 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets and more details are available at www.bit.ly/cmcpicassoatthelapinagile

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

DEMON INVITATIONAL

High School track stars compete all day at the Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs.

EARLY EARTH DAY

The city of Glenwood Springs celebrates Earth Day with a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. City residents can pick up free compost, with other giveaways, a food truck, kids activities, energy rebate information and more.

WHERE MY PEEPS AT?

Carbondale’s annual Easter scavenger hunt begins at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is advised at www.carbondalerec.com

LITTLE PEEPS HUNT

Carbondale Parks and Recreation presents the first annual Little Peeps Scavenger Hunt for ages seven and under starting at 9:30 a.m. Pre-register for this event at www.carbondalerec.com

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s girl’s soccer team plays against Eagle Valley in Carbondale at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)

ASPEN POWWOW

The Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosts a two-day powwow at Aspen High School, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. More info at www.aspenindigenous.org

ECSTATIC DANCE

“Walk, skip, hop, jump,” 13 Moons Ranch hosts the Frog Full Moon Ecstatic Dance Party at 6 p.m.

SMITH AND JUNG

Damien Smith and Dennis Young perform at Heather’s Savory Pies in Basalt starting at 6:30 p.m.

TROPA MAGICA

Quasi psychedelic grunge meets cumbia when Tropa Magica takes the stage of The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info can be found at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER DINNER

Heather’s Savory Pies hosts an Easter dinner with entertainment by Josefina Mendez and Mark Johnson starting at 4 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

SPRING CLEANING

Roaring Fork Conservancy organizes volunteers for the 24th annual Fryingpan & Beyond River Cleanup through April 23. Pre-registration is required at www.roaringfork.org/

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

WHAT THE HEALTH

The Center for Human Flourishing shows “What the Health,” a documentary about healthy eating from the creators of “Cowspiracy,” at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

AUTHOR TALK

Local author Mark Duff personally introduces his new novel, “On Jericho Flats,” at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m. More info is available at www.basaltlibrary.org

EQUITY SPEAKER SERIES

Poet Alejandro Jimenez opens the Equity Action Speaker Series, a collaboration with MANAUS, at the Arts Campus at Willits at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free by making a reservation at www.tacaw.org