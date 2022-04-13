Email

You may have seen the quote in one of the bathrooms at Carbondale Beer Works — “Make beer, not war.” It’s an unofficial slogan that is gaining relevance for the microbrewery in a new collaboration with Casey Brewing of Glenwood Springs.

In a global effort to support families impacted by the war in Ukraine, Pravda Brewery, based in Ukraine, has released six of its recipes to the world. “Once the Russian army invaded, Pravda ceased production to make Molotov cocktails with its bottles,” explained Beer Works head brewer Pat Donahue.

He was made aware of the fundraiser thanks to Beer Works owner Patrice Fuller and immediately reached out to other local breweries to join the humanitarian effort. Beginning around April 26, both Beer Works and Casey Brewing will offer “Unite for Ukraine,” a dry-hop, golden Belgian ale brewed with coriander seeds. All proceeds from this earthy and strong brew will be donated directly to helping women and children relocated by the war.

“Sometimes you think you can’t really do much,” said Donahue. He sees this as a good opportunity to be helpful, “half a world away.” A QR code linking to a donate page will also be produced, “if people want to donate more than just a pint.”

Additionally, the Beer Works kitchen will prepare a food pairing with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen, a global charity that provides meals in the wake of natural and unnatural disasters.