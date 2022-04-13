Aspen Dance Connection hosts “Mr. Tap”

Email

Dance Aspen Connection hosted John “Mr. Tap” Williams (bottom left) for a weekend of events. The fun began with a performance at Sopris Lodge on April 8, together with Karen Kent (top left) of Aspen Dance Connection and Bailey Barnum and Jameson Osborne of Legacy Dance Company.

“We are elated to partner with Aspen Dance Connection to bring the sounds and movement of Mr. Tap to campus,” said Sopris Lodge Community Relations Director Molly DeMarr.

Next, on April 9, Mr. Tap and Legacy Dance Company performed at the Glenwood Springs Library to a full audience with live jazz music from David Parker, Ashton Tauger and Mateo Sandate.

“Tap Dance is a unique style of dance that involves rapid and special footwork,” Mr. Tap told The Sopris Sun. “The dancer’s feet and tap shoes act as a drum and each part of the shoes makes a particular sound and beat. Tap dancing can be performed with or without music because the Tap dancer makes music with the sound of taps on the shoes.”