5Point Film Festival is a crowning jewel

The 5Point Adventure Film Festival is one of the multifaceted jewels in the adventure film festival crown, which includes Mountainfilm in Telluride, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in California and the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Alberta, Canada.

Luis Yllanes, who took over as executive director of Carbondale-based 5Point Film last December, happily announced 5Point is returning with their in-person, pre-pandemic format from April 21 through 24 at the Carbondale Recreation Center.

Charlie Turnbull, 5Point Film’s programming director, said the one-venue screenings offer viewers a unique festival experience. He said, “There’s like seven-hundred people watching one film, and then they all go to a bar afterward and talk about it, so it feels very community-focused and special. I’ve been to like 20 or 30 film festivals, and I haven’t seen anything close to 5Point.”

Turnbull, an Australian native, who now makes Austin, Texas home, may be known to some past festival goers for his film, “The Bikes of Wrath,” which premiered at the 2019 5Point Festival.

“I’ve shown films at many festivals and 5Point has always had a special blend of welcoming spirit. We came from Australia to show our film, and I felt like the whole town welcomed us. I think that’s really special,” Turnbull recalled of his 2019 experience at 5Point.

Final selection criteria, Turnbull explained, “is simple — it has to be compelling storytelling.”

“Learning to Drown” by filmmakers Ben Knight and Travis Rummel, of Felt Soul Media, follows professional snowboarder Jess Kimura after the death of her partner. “It’s about how far she pushes the sport but also a personal story of loss, grief and rebuilding her life,” Turnbull explained.

While coping with loss, Kimura’s situation is further exacerbated by head injuries and depression. The physical and emotional pain lead her to a journey of self-discovery where she decides to give back to girls and women in snowboarding, making an all-girls snowboard film titled, “The Uninvited,” because as Kimura said, “We [the girls] are never invited.”

“Kachalka” is by Irish filmmaker and director Gar O’Rourke, whose brother was living in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv a few years ago and sent him a video of an enormous open-air gym widely considered “the world’s most hardcore gym.” Opened in 1966, on what was once a scrap-metal site, “Kachalka,” Turnbull said, “Is also a look at the unnecessary stuff in life. [The gym is] such an innovation and people are being thrifty with what little they have. It’s kind of inspiring in that regard and it’s a timely look into the spirit of the Ukrainian people. It’s truly a very, very funny film.”

Trumbull said the adventure industry and genre of adventure storytelling have evolved and 5Point has as well. “We have expanded our meaning and definition of ‘adventure.’ It’s focused more on the human side of the people; all of them with accessible stories.”

There will be new faces and voices taking part in 5Point conversations, including Jedidiah Jenkins, the New York Times bestselling author of “To Shake the Sleeping Self.” “I can’t wait to hear Jenkins speak with [filmmaker] Taylor Reese,” Yllanes said. “She’s a playmaker who is a 5Point-veteran and that’s going to be a great conversation that will be broadcast by our community partners at KDNK radio.”

Yllanes said that on Saturday, “People can come out and just enjoy all day” with films and events, which includes a free ice cream social.

Also on Saturday, the inaugural “Adventure Filmmakers Pitch Event,” presented by festival sponsor Stio, will give seven filmmakers an opportunity to pitch their film ideas in front of a live audience. The filmmaker with the winning pitch will receive $15,000 to kickstart their project. The event is on Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Thunder River Theatre and is free and open to the public.

Yllanes emphasized 5Point’s work is year-round. He said, “We continue to work on other opportunities to showcase adventure films. We are looking to work with other partners to engage with our community and offer filmmakers other opportunities throughout the year.”

All festival attendees must show proof of vaccination before attending any festival events or show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours. Masks are optional at all indoor venues.

For more festival information, go to www.5pointfilm.org