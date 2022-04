Spring sports warming up at RFHS

Email

*Game dates and times are subject to change. For the most current information, check out www.maxpreps.com

Baseball

April 16 – versus Aspen (away) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (V)

April 19 – versus North Fork (away) at 3 p.m. (V) and 5 p.m. (JV)

April 21 – versus Coal Ridge (away) at 4 p.m. (JV)

April 23 – versus Basalt (home) at 10 a.m. and noon

April 26 – versus Olathe (home) at 3 p.m. (V) and 5 p.m. (JV)

April 27 – versus Delta (home) at 2 and 4 p.m.

April 30 – versus Coal Ridge (home) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 3 – versus Basalt (away) at 4:30 p.m. (JV)

May 4 – versus Rifle (home) at 3 p.m. (V) and 5 p.m. (JV)

May 7 – versus Moffat County (away) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 14 – versus Gunnison (away) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

April 9 – versus CRMS (away) at 11 a.m. (V)

April 11 – versus Basalt (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 6 p.m. (JV)

April 15 – versus Grand Junction (home) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)

April 16 – versus Eagle Valley (home) at 11 a.m. (JV) and 1 p.m. (V)

April 19 – versus Rifle (home) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)

April 21 – versus Moffat (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 6 p.m. (JV)

April 23 – versus CRMS (home) at 11 a.m. (JV) and 1 p.m. (V)

April 28 – versus Basalt (home) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)

April 30 – versus Coal Ridge (away) at 11 a.m. (V) and 1 p.m. (JV)

May 3 – versus Vail Mountain (home) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)

May 5 – versus Rifle (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 6 p.m. (JV)

May 7 – versus Aspen (home) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (V)



Girls soccer practice has been picking up ahead of the Ram’s opening match on April 9 against Colorado Rocky Mountain School, who will host the “away” game but so very close to home. Photo by Sue Rollyson

Girls Lacrosse

April 9 – versus Eagle Valley (home) at 3 p.m. (V) and 4:30 p.m. (JV)

April 12 – versus Summit (home) at 4 p.m. (V) and 5:30 p.m. (JV)

April 14 – versus Battle Mountain (away) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 5:30 p.m. (V)

April 16 – versus Fort Collins (away) at 11 a.m.

April 21 – versus Aspen (home) at 4 p.m. (JV) and 5:30 p.m. (V)

April 22 – versus Grand Junction (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 5:30 p.m. (JV)

April 26 – versus Fruita (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 5:30 p.m. (JV)

April 28 – versus Eagle Valley (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 5:30 p.m. (JV)

April 30 – versus Battle Mountain (home) at 11 a.m. (V) and 12:30 p.m. (JV)

May 5 – versus Steamboat Springs (away) at 4 p.m. (V) and 5:30 p.m. (JV)

May 7 – versus Durango (home) at 10 a.m. (V)



That’s right folks, spring sports are gearing up at Roaring Fork High School. Girls lacrosse is underway and the team is looking strong. Go girls! Photo by Sue Rollyson

Track & Field Meets

April 9 – Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum

April 16 – Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

April 22 – Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle

April 29 – Montrose Invitational in Montrose

May 6-7 – 3A Western Slope Meet in Rifle

May 13-14 – Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction

May 19-21 – State Championships in Lakewood