Scuttlebutt & Calendar – April 7, 2022

Sustis for sale

As reported by The Aspen Times on March 31, Sustainable Settings has put all 244 acres of their Thompson Creek Ranch on the market for over $24 million. The property was purchased by Sustainable Settings co-founders Brook and Rose LeVan in 2003 for $2 million. A conservation easement on the land restricts development to “agricultural and educational purposes.”

Kimberly to retire

Carbondale Arts has officially posted a job opening for the nonprofit’s next executive director. Amy Kimberly has dedicated nearly two fruitful decades to serving the organization and was hired as its director in 2011. She oversaw their move to The Launchpad, creation of The Artway, installation of several murals, plus many Green is the New Black fashion shows and always-successful Mountain Fairs. Kimberly will remain with Carbondale Arts through 2022. Expect an interview in a future edition of The Sopris Sun.

Call for artists

The city of Glenwood Springs has kicked off its “Better Together Mural Project” by inviting artists in Garfield County to submit their design for artwork to be painted on the exterior of “topeks,” the outdoor dining and gathering structures beneath the Grand Avenue Bridge. There is no fee to submit an application, and selected works will be paid $550. For details, visit www.bit.ly/TopekArt.

Police survey

The Carbondale Police Department is seeking community feedback through a new survey tool called CueHit. After certain types of 911 interactions, individuals involved may receive a text message survey inquiring about their satisfaction. For persons not interested in participating, they may call 970-963-2662 or simply not respond. “We are eager to hear how our officers are doing and what events our community is interested in,” said Chief Kirk Wilson.

The Featherheads won “best costume” and third place at Literacy Outreach’s Spellebration on April 1. The team included Jenny Zetah (left) Takeo Hiromitsu (center) and Rachel Becker (right). Courtesy photo

Illiteracy is no joke!

Spellebration took place online on April 1 with the timely theme of “Fools for Literacy.” During this virtual event, spellers from all over Colorado converged to submit 599 answers. Of these, 344 were answered correctly. Congratulations to the first place team, “We Can’t Be Serious,” sponsored by Colorado Mountain College in Rifle. $9,500 was raised to support adult literacy throughout Garfield County.

Aspen Art Museum fellows

Congratulations to Leah Aegerter, Chris Erickson, Shawna Miller, Kris Cox, Paul Keefe and Ali O’Neal, each chosen to participate as 2022 Aspen Art Museum fellows. The program provides recognition and mentorship to artists working in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

Redstone fire reduction

A Forest Service press release announced that wildfire mitigation work will occur on 132 acres north of Redstone beginning this month. The work will continue through mid-May and could pick up again in August, once the avian nesting season concludes, if necessary. Landowners are also encouraged to schedule a wildfire risk assessment of their property with the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District by calling 970-963-2491.

Lights out

Governor Jared Polis signed a proclamation designating April as Lights Off for Bird Migration Month. Light pollution has proven to have an often fatal effect on birds migrating at night. Therefore, Coloradans are encouraged to turn off their outdoor lights to protect birds migrating to and through the state.

Early childhood 2022-23

Through the month of April, the Roaring Fork School District is accepting priority applications for its 2022-23 early childhood program. An application can be completed online or in-person during limited times and at specific site locations. For in-person application times and locations, or to complete a priority application online, visit www.rfschools.com/enrollment

They say it’s your birthday!

Join the Africana Dance Ensemble to learn traditional Ghanaian Dance via a livestream at The Launchpad on Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. For details, contact rochellenorwood@hotmail.com Courtesy image

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

TRIVIA NIGHT

Join the Glenwood Springs Historical Society for trivia night at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 6:30 p.m.

RECREATION V. CONSERVATION

Colorado Wild Public Lands hosts a conversation with the Forest Service, Pitkin County Open Space and Aspen Public Radio at Ute Mountaineer in Aspen at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, email coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

BOOK BINDING

Join Gabrielle Fox at the Art Base in Basalt for a three-day workshop on crafting books. The group meets on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration at www.theartbase.org

CIRQUE D’SOPRIS

The Third Street Center presents a youth show of design, daring and dance at 6 p.m. “Cirque d’Sopris” will also be performed on Saturday at 6 p.m.

C’DALE SHORTSFEST

Catch select programs from the Aspen Film Shortsfest at The Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ShortsfestTix

5POINT HAPPY HOUR

The Contemporary at Willits hosts a happy hour with 5Point Film Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. They will show the trailer for the festival and select shorts. More info at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

TAP DANCIN’

Aspen Dance Connection invites you to a tap dance class with nationally-acclaimed John “Mr. Tap” Williams at Legacy Dance Company’s Studio (901 Colorado Avenue, Glenwood Springs) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Then, Mr. Tap will perform for free at the Glenwood Springs Library at 3:30 p.m.

GAY FOR GOOD

Gay for Good invites volunteers to help with a service project at Highwater Farm in Silt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info is at www.gayforgood.org/rockymountains

UPCYCLE!

Claire Wright of Cosecha Textiles teaches folks to find new uses for old linens at Basalt Library from noon to 4 p.m. Space is limited, register at www.bit.ly/CosechaUpcycle

PINWHEEL PLANTING

River Bridge Regional Center is bringing together the community to give a voice to child victims of abuse and show support for services to promote their healing. Join the planting of 284 pinwheels with a ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Garfield County Courthouse in Glenwood Springs.

ART FOR ALL AGES

The Basalt Library invites one and all to create art and spend time with community members young and old from 2 to 3 p.m.

SMART MEETING

The Meeting Place in Carbondale holds a self-management and recovery training (SMART) at 5 p.m.

MUSICA UNIVERSALIS

The Aspen Choral Society presents “Musica Universalis,” a collaborative program of music and astronomy, at the Thunder River Theatre at 7 p.m. More info is at www.aspenchoralsociety.org

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Consensual Improv, a beloved Valley comedy troupe, at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.TACAW.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

AFRICAN DANCE ENSEMBLE

Learn Ghanian dance, live streamed from Africana Village of Peace Project, at The Launchpad from 10 a.m. to noon. A second class will occur on May 15.

RENEWAL

Lindsay Gurley leads an afternoon retreat at Kula Yoga’s new space (1201 Main Street) from 2 to 5 p.m. More info at www.kulayogaonmain.com

ASCENDIGO ART

Ascendigo Autism Services showcases participants’ work at The Launchpad with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

MUSICA UNIVERSALIS

“Musica Universalis” by the Aspen Choral Society is performed at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs at 7 p.m. More info is at www.aspenchoralsociety.org

MONDAY, APRIL 11

5POINT ONLINE

Miss the in-person trailer launch events? Check it out online at 6 p.m. Details at www.5pointfilm.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

MUSIC OF LENT

Alyce Meredith performs at a free piano concert at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

CONTACT IMPROV

Learn the language of sharing weight, movement and awareness with Ashley Buckberg, teaching contact improv at The Launchpad from 6 to 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

SUSTAINABILITY DISCUSSION

Zoom in for a panel discussion with Valley leaders invested in sustainability from 5 to 6 p.m. Find the Zoom link and more info at www.basaltlibrary.org

WASTED

The city of Aspen hosts a free screening of the film “WASTED! The Story of Food Waste,” at the Wheeler Opera House at 6 p.m.

CUNNINGHAM

The Art Campus at Willits screens “Cunningham,” a film about professional dancer Merce Cunningham, followed by an artist talk with Melissa Toogood, a longtime member of the Cunningham Dance Company. It all starts at 7 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

ANIMAL DIALOGUES

Basalt Library hosts a discussion of Colorado Mountain College’s Common Reader, “Animal Dialogues” by Craig Childs, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn more at at www.basaltlibrary.org

BATCH TRIVIA

Help raise funds for the Carbondale Clay Center’s summer kids camps by competing at trivia with a team of up to six at Batch from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration at www.carbondaleclay.org

HAPPY HOUR DANCE CLASS

Join Sammy Alteneau at The Launchpad for Limón Fusion, a dance technique to explore individuality and physicality within a technical structure, from 6:15 to 7 p.m.