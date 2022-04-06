Inhale the future, exhale the past: Kula Yoga on Main is back!

Email

Just a short walk down the road from its previous location, Kula Yoga on Main has reopened and is ready to welcome yoga-lovers around the Roaring Fork Valley. Situated at 1201 Main Street in Carbondale, near the roundabout, Kula’s new home offers community members a yoga experience that tingles with possibilities and excitement.

“There’s only one thing that came with us from the other studio, and that’s the Ganesha; everything else in the studio is brand new,” said Kula founder and owner, Cari Eisenson. “I think people are looking for something that’s bright and new, and I think they’re curious for that.”

Walking into the building on a sunny afternoon, the lounge area is flooded with natural light and design details that draw you inward. From the new steel Kula signage by local artist Chad Stieg to the wood-accented ceiling and windows that sweep around the room, everything in the space feels fresh and open.

The lounge area then splits off toward Kula’s studio and Plosky’s Deli. “Coming soon-ish,” as explained by its signage, Plosky’s Deli is owned and operated by Eisenson’s husband, Dave, and Mark Hardin of Field 2 Fork Kitchen. The deli is separated from the lounge area with a semi-translucent glass door and windows. Post-practice yogis may likely be enticed to wander over for an authentic New York-style meal.

In a few more weeks, the lounge area will add a custom-built welcome desk and two seating areas, according to Eisenson. The welcome desk will also double as a mini-shop for local retailers Taylor and Tessier, Authentic Hemp, Osmia Organics and Savvi.

The Kula studio itself is warm and spacious, with a comforting flow. The high ceilings and large private windows showcase Mt. Sopris’s summit which offers the impression of practicing yoga outdoors without the pressure of being seen. A mural, also by Steig, glides along the back wall to complete the space.

“We really did think down to the windows that match here and the ones that match in the lounge, and you can see the light at the right spot when you come in,” Eisenson said. “There’s intention behind the room, and we wanted to make it feel very bright, healing and open; and that’s what’s been received so far.”

Eisenson’s dream for the new studio started nearly 10 years ago, when the opportunity to transition from a lead teacher at Transformation Yoga to studio owner arose.

“When the owner [of Transformation Yoga] was looking to move on, I saw it as an opportunity to jump in,” Eisenson said. “At that point my older two boys were three and five, and I was ready to invest more time in the community.”

With community as her northstar, Eisenson founded Kula — Sanskrit for “a group of individuals who come together with the intention of the heart, a family.”

With the name and intention set, Eisenson then attracted a constellation of people who aligned with Kula’s values, while also bringing their authentic practices to the studio. As a result, Kula is able to host a variety of workshops and classes that cater to the community at large.

Lindsay Gurley, Professional Life and Leadership Coach, was a former yoga instructor at Kula and said that Eisenson was an inspiring mentor who created a safe place to grow as a teacher.

“Cari is just so welcoming. She’s like, ‘be who you are, don’t try to fit any particular mold. I want you to serve people the way you serve people,’ and that’s not common at all yoga studios,” Gurley said.

Community members can join Gurley in her upcoming workshop on April 10 called “Renew.” The workshop will focus on deep nourishment and rejuvenation for the mind, body and soul through meditation, yoga and personal coaching.

The studio will also host “Yin and Zen Spring Practice” on April 24, guided by yoga educator and myo-fascial massage therapist Ally Morrison. This two-hour workshop will focus on posture, energy pathways, healing points and vital organ awareness by way of gentle stretching, breathwork and meridian stretching.

“We also have ‘Itsy-Bitsy Yoga’ which is for kids ages two to five, and it’s with our teacher Jodi [Huffman] who is actually an early childhood development therapist,” Eisenson said. “I work with trauma clients and I do trauma training, and so we have a trauma program coming in that will be for the community as well.”

As Kula navigates this new studio space, one thing will always remain central for Eisenson and her team: Kula’s ability to create a safe and welcoming yoga space for the community to grow and heal as a family.

To learn more about Kula Yoga on Main, its instructors and class schedule, visit

www.kulayogaonmain.com/ or @kulayogaonmain on Instagram.