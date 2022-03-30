Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 31, 2022

Email

Mountain Fair line-up

Tune into Express Yourself on KDNK this Friday, April 1, for the grand reveal of Carbondale’s 51st Mountain Fair slated musical talent.

Scavenger hunt

The Carbondale Rec Department hosts “Where My Peeps At?” on April 16. Teams of up to six people will unscramble clues leading to 13 different locations, then race back to the Rec Center. Registration is at www.carbondalerec.com

Act fast

Clean Energy Economy for the Region’s (CLEER) ReEnergize Garfield County program has proven so popular that funds may soon run out. Already, more than 70 households have enrolled to receive financial aid for home energy upgrades. Households earning up to 120% of the area median income can qualify for $3,000 or more in financial aid. To apply, visit www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize or call CLEER at 970-704-9200.

Boating season

Water enthusiasts rejoice! Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap will open their boat ramps on April 1. At Harvey Gap Reservoir, the motor size limit is 20 H.P. The Rifle Gap Reservoir, however, allows for more speedy rigs. Aquatic nuisance species inspections are required before launch, and are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in April with extended hours in May. If your plans include fishing, be sure to check regulations before casting your line. More info at https://cpw.state.co.us

GarCo updates

Garfield County is prohibiting the sale, use and possession of fireworks in 2022 as a protective measure against wildfire danger locally and throughout the state. In other news, the county’s Human Services Commission awarded more than $73,000 in mini-grants, capped at $5,000 each, to 24 local nonprofits.

Red Hill survey

Red Hill Council is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to preserving and maintaining the scenic Red Hill trails network. You can help by providing input via an anonymous survey for trail users by April 16. Check it out at: www.redhillcouncil.org

Colorado Mountain Promise

An estimated 200 Colorado Mountain College degree-seeking students will not have to pay tuition this fall, thanks to a new financial program called the Colorado Mountain Promise. All students must initially complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Colorado Application for State Financial Aid. Dependent students must have a total family income of less than $70,000 to qualify, while independent students must have a total family income of less than $50,000, and all students must be enrolled in at least six credits. Learn more by calling 970-947-8322.

Go fish

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reminds the public that the 2022-2023 fishing season is now underway. Coloradans and nonresident visitors can purchase a license online (cpw.state.co.us), by calling 1-800-244-5613, at a local CPW office or via authorized sales agents, including the Roaring Fork Valley Coop in Carbondale, Factory Outdoor Outlet in Glenwood Springs and Walmart.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Georgia Ackerman, Colleen Borkovec and Jane Hart (March 31); Walter Gallacher, Jake Hawkins, Dave Ritchie, Francis Stuckens and Ed Troy (April 2); Jeff Busk, Lorena Medina Jones and Terri Ritchie (April 3); Wendy Damari Avila, Dan Hardin and Marilyn Murphy (April 4); Cleo Abramian, Will Sardinsky and Judy Schilling (April 5); Savanna LaBauve, Maddie Nieslanik, Adam Rudd and Mark Wolfe (April 6).

– Calendar –

Ahead of The Arts Campus at Willit’s presentation of “Cross That River” on April 2, Challenge America will exhibit more than 30 guitars decorated by local artists and host an award ceremony for the top designs. All guitars will be donated to participants in Challenge America’s music therapy programs. Photo by Dallas Blaney

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

COMO LA FLOR

Mujeres Activas an Letras y Cambio Social (Active Women in Letters and Social Change) and Colorado Mountain College present “Como la Flor: Cultivating Selena Scholars,” a virtual Zoom event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Register for free at www.bit.ly/CMCselena

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

HEALING HOOF-IT

Smiling Goat Ranch hosts a 5k run and mile walk, and animal parade, to raise funds for horses that help humans heal. The race starts at the Carbondale Rec Center at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at www.smilinggoatranch.com or by calling 970-379-1383.

TRAILER DROP

After a two-year hiatus, 5Point Adventure Film Festival will return to a live audience on the weekend of April 21. Catch the trailer reveal at the Crystal Theatre this First Friday at 6 p.m. The trailer will also be shown at The Arts Campus at Willits on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

NEW MOON

Ildi Ingraham presents a sound immersion session, with crystal bowls, a gong and chimes, at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a mat, pillow, blanket and anything else to be comfortable.

SPELLEBRATION

Literacy Outreach’s Spellebration returns online from 7 to 9 p.m. To register a team or join the audience for this spelling bee and silent auction, visit spellebration.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Outfit” screens at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. “Parallel Mothers” also shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

MUSICAL HISTORY

Allan Harris presents “Cross That River,” a story of the unsettled West and one of America’s first Black cowboys, at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. on April 1 and 2. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

VACCINE CLINIC

The Carbondale Rec Center offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 shots, including boosters, from noon to 2 p.m. For registration, visit www.bit.ly/Apr2Clinic

JEWISH POTLUCK

The Aspen Jewish Congregation hosts a potluck at 6 p.m. for local members of the Jewish community to get to know one another. To RSVP, email sima@AspenJewish.org

MONEY TALKS

Aspen Public Radio and the Wheeler Opera House partner to host “Money Talks: An Evening of Powerful Stories from Powerful Women in Celebration of Equal Pay Day” at 6 p.m. Tickets are at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

MICROSOFT EXCEL

Basalt Library hosts an intermediate lesson on the nuanced uses of Microsoft Excel from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration and more info is available at www.basaltlibrary.org

MONDAY, APRIL 4

IPHONE BASICS

Get the low-down on your iPhone and learn the basics of its functions at Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration and more info is available at www.basaltlibrary.org

COVID RESET

Educators, parents and community partners are invited to a Zoom conversation hosted by FocusedKids at 4:30 p.m. Dr. Christine Runyan will talk about the physiological effects from COVID and how to reset. Visit www.focusedkids.org for the Zoom link.

HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

The Garfield County Human Services Commission hosts an award ceremony at 5 p.m. Join online at www.bit.ly/GarCoAwards

PASTEL DRAWING

Local artist Doug Graybeal leads a four-part pastel drawing workshop from 5 to 6:30 p.m. beginning April 4, and each consecutive Monday thereafter. Registration and more info is available at www.basaltlibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

BOW WOW FILM FESTIVAL

Colorado Animal Rescue presents “the year’s best pooch themed short films” at the Crystal Theatre at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the local shelter. Find tickets at www.bit.ly/CrystalBowWow

ASPEN SHORTSFEST

Aspen Film Shortsfest ficks off at 7 p.m. and continues through Sunday with 11 unique programs. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ShortsfestTix

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

BILINGUAL MUSICAL STORYTIME

The Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork hosts a bilingual event where children 1.5 to 4 years-old can sign, dance and play while listening to both English and Spanish starting at 11 a.m. More info is at www.waldorfschoolrf.com

BOOK CLUB

Stop by Basalt Library and share and discuss books you and others have read at noon.

FAIRY GARDEN

Teens can pick up a kit at the Basalt Library between 2:30 and 7:00 p.m. to take home and create a beaded fairy garden. Bilingual instructions are included.

ASPEN STR

The city of Aspen seeks community input on short-term rentals with an open house at City Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. There is also an online survey that closes on April 7 available at www.AspenCommunityVoice.com

WRIST REPAIR

ValleyOrtho hosts surgeon Michael Potter for a virtual discussion called “Minimally Invasive Treatment Options for Common Wrist Ailments” at 6 p.m. To register, visit www.bit.ly/VVHwrists

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

RECREATION V. CONSERVATION

Colorado Wild Public Lands hosts a conversation with the Forest Service, Pitkin County Open Space and Aspen Public Radio at Ute Mountaineer in Aspen at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, email coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

BOOK BINDING

Join Gabrielle Fox at the Art Base in Basalt for a three-day workshop on crafting books. The group meets on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration at www.theartbase.org

C’DALE SHORTSFEST

Catch select programs from the Aspen Film Shortsfest at The Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets at www.bit.ly/ShortsfestTix