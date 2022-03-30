Joan Hollingsworth

Email

Oct. 29, 1947 – March 18, 2022

Joan was fast-tracked to heaven on March 18; finally free from the pain that had plagued her for the last several years.

She was the oldest child of six, born to Dale and Phyllis Hollingsworth. Joan was born in Ontario, Oregon, living with her family in eastern Oregon and Boise, Idaho, before moving to Grand Junction in 1957.

Joan attended St. Joseph’s Elementary school, Washington School and graduated from Central High School in 1967, one of her and her family’s proudest moments.

After high school, Joan worked for several years at Dixon Inc. on an assembly line. She enjoyed the work and the independence it provided. Joan was also involved in the Special Olympics for many years, and won numerous medals in events such as bowling, track and field, skiing and swimming.

Joan was included in all of her family’s activities. She especially liked road trips to McCall, Idaho, for family reunions. She was also a devoted, loyal Catholic, seldom missing church on Sunday.

Joan has lived for most of the past 30 years in both Glenwood Springs and Carbondale in housing provided by Mountain Valley Developmental Services. For many years she worked in a greenhouse and did weaving. Joan participated in most of the many activities and outings at Mountain Valley, and we are all thankful for the dedicated service they provided for so long.

Joan taught her family much, but perspective is maybe the most important. She never had what many might call a normal life, but there was never any bitterness or complaint. She just did the very best she could, every day, throughout her life. She will be missed greatly.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Jim) Verdieck, Anne (Jack) Connolly and Janet Hollingsworth; brothers, Jim (Cathy) Hollingsworth and John (Carmen Diaz) Hollingsworth; and many Nieces and Nephews. She also leaves behind her longtime friend, Richard Mason of Grand Junction.

A private graveside service will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Mountain Valley Developmental Services, 700 Mt Sopris Drive, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601