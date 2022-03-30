Eleanor Katherine Gardner Wagner

Email

March 28, 1932 – March 22, 2022

Eleanor Katherine “Kate” (Gardner) Wagner, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 22. She was six days short of celebrating her 90th birthday in Big Timber, Minnesota with her identical twin sister, Ellen Arlian.

Kate was born in Carbondale on March 28, 1932, to Lawrence and Gertrude (Gilmore) Gardner. She married Adolph Wagner on January 15, 1952. They worked together in the hay and potato fields on their ranch in Gypsum while raising their two children. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1958 to live in their pink house. After Adolph’s passing in 1967, Kate’s jobs included working at Valley View Hospital as a laundry maid, managing the Van Rand Shopping Center laundromat, as an employee at Kmart and providing childcare in the community. Kate enjoyed the Hot Springs Pool with her friends, plus gardening and doing puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings Laura Bair, Charles Gardner, Dorothy Swift, William Gardner, Herbert Gardner, Gertrude Dice, Shirley Holgate, Judy Curtis; and granddaughter Rebekah (Taylor) Uhtoff.

Kate is survived by her children, Vicki (Donald) Taylor and Conrad (Marsha) Wagner; grandchild Julie (Michael) Mulkay with great-grandchildren Wyatt Sullivan and Cash Mulkay and step great-grandchildren Tanner, Emma and Colter; grandchild Jason Uhtoff with great-grandchildren Gabriel and Jacob; grandchild Jennifer Miller with great-grandchildren Jaedyn Hilton and Kaelynn Seronello; grandchild Robert (Catherine) Taylor with great-grandchildren Ethan, Ian and Nora (her namesake).

Viewing Thursday, March 31 at the Farnum Holt Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graveside service at the Rosebud Cemetery on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at Glenwood Springs Baptist Church on May 21 at 1 p.m. Donations can be made in honor of Kate to Action International Ministries (actioninternational.org), The Gideons International (gideons.org/donate) or a charity of your choice.