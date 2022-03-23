Spring skiing at Sunlight

Email

Sunlight is a great ski resort! It is located 12 miles from Glenwood Springs. If you are a beginner, Sunlight offers ski and snowboard lessons and contains many beginner runs. If you are more experienced, the other half of the mountain has more intermediate runs. There are three chair lifts, the first goes to the beginner hill, the second takes you to the top of the mountain and the third brings you to the more advanced side of the mountain. Sunlight also can provide rentals for all the gear you need for the day.

If you are ready for a lunch break after a morning of skiing, you can go to the lodge and get delicious food from the grill, or grab a warm drink. Due to limited seating, on a busy day it may be very difficult to find somewhere to sit and eat.

Sunlight Ski Resort has had a great snow year! The total amount of snow this season, as of writing, is 149 inches. The snow base is 53 inches. Most of the year, all 74 trails have been open and there have been many powder days. Due to the great powder days, there have also been large crowds. A couple of these caused both the upper and lower parking lots to completely fill up, and people had to park on the side of the road almost a mile away.

The chair lifts are somewhat older and slower than other resorts, but Sunlight Mountain Resort offers a great opportunity for fun on beautiful trails at an affordable price.