Scuttlebutt & Calendar – 24 de marzo, 2022

First Ascent

Colorado Mountain College invites youth to apply for a free, multi-day outdoor leadership course at its campus in Leadville. The course is open to students who will complete eighth and ninth grade this spring and it takes place from June 19 through June 24. Applications are due by April 22 at www.coloradomtn.edu/firstascent

Removing stigma

The Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance (SANA) is partnering with Garfield County Public Health, River Center, the West Mountain Regional Health Alliance and local food banks for a new campaign, “Hunger Doesn’t Have to Be a Secret.” The idea is to raise awareness about food sites, food access and to encourage people to reach out if they need help. Learn more by following #hungerdoesnthavetobeasecret or #elhambrenotienequeserunsecreto on social media.

Hanging Lake trail

Great Outdoors Colorado, funded by state lottery proceeds, awarded a $2,282,000 grant to the National Forest Foundation and city of Glenwood Springs to restore the trail to Hanging Lake, which closed following extensive damage by debris flows in July 2021. Funding will support survey work, design and reconstruction for a more resilient and sustainable trail. The economic value of Hanging Lake, with the sale of shuttle tickets and reservations, is estimated at more than $4.6 million per year.

Learning with the police

The Carbondale Police Department is hosting a Spanish-language educational series focused on providing resources and information for the Latino community. Food will be provided, as well as simultaneous interpretation in English, as needed. The sessions will take place at Town Hall on Friday evenings (April 29, May 13, May 20, June 10 and June 24) at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 970-963-2662.

Mountain Fair poster

Mountain Fair poster and t-shirt designs are due by April 1. This year’s fair, the weekend of July 29, coincides with a new moon. Therefore, the theme is “New Moon Magic,” evoking freshness and promise, rising up in new ways and looking at things differently. The winner will receive $750 and five t-shirts. Questions? Contact brian@carbondalearts.com

Gardening opportunities

Plots are available at the Good Seed Community Garden located at 110 Snowmass Drive in Carbondale. These are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more, call 970-963-0229.

Roaring Fork Leadership

The Roaring Fork Leadership board is seeking feedback via an online survey to inform future programming decisions. “In order to entice you a bit more, we’re offering various incentives,” writes Executive Director Andra Palm-Porter. These include the opportunity to win a $100 gift card from American Express or Phat Thai. Check it out at www.bit.ly/RFLsurvey

Moody moose

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents and visitors to give moose their space. “Moose are very protective of their territory and young,” writes a press release. “They will defend themselves, their territory and their young when they feel threatened.” In North America, moose attack more people than bears and wolves combined.

Mother’s Day

Artist Cate Johnson’s first solo exhibition, “Prettiest Girl,” explores ideas of gender, identity and memory using traditional weaving techniques with unconventional materials. The exhibit will be on display at the Art Base through April 16. Photo by Olivia Emmer

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

DEATH OF THE PUGILIST

BenFeng’s production of “Death of The Pugilist” returns with a performance at the Rifle Library at 6 p.m. and performances at the Carbondale and Glenwood Springs libraries on April 21.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS

Marriage and family therapist Lauren Kahn teaches about communication for couples at True Nature at 6:30 p.m. Registration at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

WALKING WITH WILDLIFE

Join wildlife expert Chadd Drott to learn about the everyday life of bighorn sheep at the Glenwood Springs Library at 7 p.m.

TEEN MOVIE NIGHT

High school students are invited to a free movie night at Movieland at 7:30 p.m. The film is “The Lost City;” sign up at www.bit.ly/FreeTeenMovie

CON BRIO

Con Brio is a San Francisco Bay Area seven-piece band performing energetic soul, psych-rock and R&B at the Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

ARCHERY

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hosts a day-long “Introduction to Bow Hunting” workshop at Roaring Fork High School from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/backcountrybowhunting

TAI CHI

Basalt Library hosts Jake Caroll of Wandering Monk Tai Chi for a weekly session at 9 a.m.

LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

Basalt Library invites families to early literacy storytimes for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Later, adults and kids are welcome to Art for All Ages, a program encouraging people to paint and draw in good company, at 2 p.m.

ADVOCACY AND ALES

Learn more about protecting public lands with Wilderness Workshop at Aspen Highlands from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration is at www.bit.ly/WWSkiCo

RECOVERY

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) hosts a “Self-Management and Recovery Training,” aka SMART Meeting, at 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

PASTELS ON OIL

Dave Notor teaches incorporating soft pastels into oil and acrylic paintings at The Art Base from 1 to 5 p.m. Register online at www.theartbase.org

MONDAY, MARCH 28

MUSICAL STORYTIME

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork welcomes parents and children ages 18 months to four years to build a healthy foundation for literacy with singing, rhythm and movement. Learn more at www.waldorfschoolrf.com

WHOLE FOODS POTLUCK

Join the Center for Human Flourishing for a whole foods, plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

YARN GROUP

Knitters, crocheters and other yarn workers meet at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m. to work together and discuss projects and techniques.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

BABY GYM

Guardians and children ages zero to three are welcome to get out the winter wiggles at Basalt Library at 10 a.m.

BILINGUAL STORYTIME

Parents and caregivers of children 18 months to four years of age are invited to sing, play and dance at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork at 11 a.m. More info at www.waldorfschoolrf.com

THE GIFT OF FAILURE

The Aspen Hope Center hosts Jessica Lahey, author of the New York Times Bestseller “The Gift of Failure” at the Aspen Jewish Community Center to discuss the science of learning from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are at www.aspenhopecenter.org

EXPLORERS BOOK CLUB

All school-age children are invited to explore hands-on crafts with the Aspen Science Center at the Glenwood Springs Library on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.

TEEN LOUNGE

Basalt Library offers a safe space for middle and high school students to play games, watch movies and hang out from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Younger students will be admitted if cared for by a teen sibling.

PHYSICS LECTURE

The Aspen Center for Physics presents a free lecture at the Wheeler Opera House at 5:30 p.m. exploring “The Physics of Penguin Aggregations” with Heather Lynch of Stonybrook University.

COMP PLAN

Carbondale’s Planning and Zoning Commission hosts a final open house for feedback on the draft comprehensive plan update. Community members are welcome to stop by the Third Street Center between 6:30 and 8 p.m. to ask questions and share input. A Spanish interpreter will be available.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

HEALING HOOF-IT

Smiling Goat Ranch hosts a 5k run and mile walk and animal parade to raise funds for horses that help humans heal. The race starts at the Carbondale Rec Center at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at www.smilinggoatranch.com or by calling 970-379-1383.

NEW MOON

Ildi Ingraham presents a sound immersion session, with crystal bowls, a gong and chimes, at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a mat, pillow, blanket and anything else to be comfortable.

SPELLEBRATION

It’s no joke, Literacy Outreach’s Spellebration returns online from 7 to 9 p.m. To register a team or join the audience for this spelling bee and silent auction, visit spellebration.org

MUSICAL HISTORY

Allan Harris presents “Cross That River,” a story of the unsettled West and one of America’s first Black cowboys, at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

MONEY TALKS

Aspen Public Radio and the Wheeler Opera House partner to host “Money Talks: An Evening of Powerful Stories from Powerful Women in Celebration of Equal Pay Day” at 6 p.m.Tickets are at www.aspenshowtix.com