Basalt Report: New public works manual approved

With spring break and a slim agenda before it, the Basalt Town Council’s regular meeting was wrapped up in less than 30 minutes Tuesday night. Mayor Bill Kane described those present to take care of the town’s business as “a skeleton crew,” owing to absences of Councilor David Knight and outgoing Councilor Gary Tennenbaum, and several town staff.

The Council voted on second reading to replace the town’s 2008 Public Works Manual with the revised 126-page manual which, according to Planning Director James Lindt, lays out in highly technical detail how roads, landscaping, utilities, drainage and snow removal are to be handled. Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said there was some urgency in approving the manual, since work on the Midland Avenue project is already underway.

The Council also approved two sets of road maintenance projects, costing a total of about $180,000. The largest portion will go to “mill and overlay” work on Basalt Avenue, the south side of Fiou and Evans Road. The work was awarded to two companies in Rifle, Frontier Paving and GMCO LLC.

Asphalt from the old road surfaces will be recycled and used on the road to the Lake Christine shooting range and other sites, said Public Works Supervisor Matt Wagner. “People are welcome to come grab some” for their own projects, too, Wagner said.

Summer day camp will again be provided through Basalt Recreation, with Phaffmann Group LLC contracted to run the sessions. Basalt Recreation Manager Brian Passenti said that there is still space for children ages six through 10, but places for ages 11 and 12 are filled. The day camp serves 40 children.

Reappointed by the Town Council to the Basalt Public Arts Commission (BPAC) are Liz Bell and Karyn Andrade. Founded in 2015, BPAC directs Basalt public art projects and connects local artists.