Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 17, 2022

Email

Cutting gas

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) was awarded $1.2 million in federal funding to address methane leaking from the defunct Coal Basin Mine. The methane emitted from Coal Basin sends a significant volume of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. CORE is hosting two public events to address the upcoming project: on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center and on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Propaganda Pie in Redstone. To attend in Redstone, RSVP at www.bit.ly/coalbasinredstone

Seeing smoke?

Ahead of the summer months, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit plans to conduct prescribed burns in Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties in the upcoming weeks. Prescribed burns are intended to lessen the chances of extreme wildfires taking place and to enhance new growth. Locally prescribed burns are planned near West Divide, Cattle Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cherry Creek, Braderich Creek, Collins Creek and Hunter Creek.

Arctic expedition

Local educator Sarah R. Johnson is departing for the Arctic Ocean, off the coast of Utqiaġvik, Alaska, with the International Arctic Buoy Program. Her mission? To collect real-time environmental conditions data. The whole community and especially classrooms are welcome to join her adventure via the PolarTREC Virtual Base Camp, by following her blog and/or attending a live-stream event on April 5. Learn more at www.WildRoseEducation.com/Arctic

Latino Advocacy Day

More than 300 people attended the 16th Annual Latino Advocacy Day, organized with help from Voces Unidas, at the state capitol this week. “I am proud to say, more than half came from outside the Denver-metro area,” wrote Voces Unidas president and CEO Alex Sánchez. Topics spanned Latino rights, crime, the economy, housing, education, environmental protection, immigration and reproductive rights.

Library jobs

Basalt Regional Library has a number of job openings. If you or someone you know has an affinity for books and serving the community, this may be a good fit. The library seeks a youth services manager, a children’s librarian, a teen librarian and a patron services associate. For more info and/or to apply, visit www.basaltlibrary.org/jobs

Photo contest

Wilderness Workshop is planning four days of advocacy, beginning March 23, to help ensure continued protection of the Thompson Divide. Among the activities, readers of The Sopris Sun are invited to submit their favorite Thompson Divide photo to news@soprissun.com and we will choose a winner to run in the March 31 edition with a prize from Wilderness Workshop.

Van life

The return of 5Point Film’s Flagship Festival harkens the return of another celebrated tradition: the Van Life Rally! Join other van-lifers and aspiring-nomads on the afternoon of April 21. Space is limited, register to participate by April 8 by emailing jwall@carbondaleco.net with your name, rig type and length.

Film camp

Calling all teens! Ever dreamed of being a filmmaker or broadcast journalist? Aspen Film, The Red Brick Center for the Arts and Colorado Film School have teamed up to offer two week-long documentary filmmaking camps in August. Learn more at www.redbrickaspen.com/youth-summer-camp

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Annie Tempest and John Foulkrod (March 17); Michelle McGrory and Dean Mercado (March 18); Matthew Eames, Sophia Kai-kim Higbie, Katie Hunter and Michael Schneiter (March 19); Leigh Kauffman (March 20); Judy Bartels, Kerwin Hirro and Miles Phillips (March 21); Tanner Hawkins and Evan Piccolo (March 22); Erin Danneker (March 23).

— Calendar —

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

CELTIC TUNES

John and Kathryn Gracey perform a mix of Celtic folk music and patriotic ballads at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

TEEN WRITING HOUR

Teen writers are welcomed to share their work and gain inspiration at the Carbondale Library at 4:15 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.

CONSCIOUSNESS EVOLUTION

Arthor, adventurer and stage performer, John Turk, speaks about consciousness evolution online at 6 p.m. For the Zoom link and more info, visit www.bit.ly/consciousnessevolution

PUBLISHING 101

Todd Doughty presents on the state of the publishing industry at Bonfire Coffee at 6:30 p.m. This is an Aspen Writers Network members’ event. For more info, visit www.bit.ly/stateofpublishing

TEEN COMMUNICATION

Marriage and family therapist Lauren Kahn teaches communication tools for parents with teens at True Nature at 6:30 p.m. Registration at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

TELL YOUR STORY

Shelly Miriam facilitates a personal history writing workshop for adults at the Glenwood Springs Library on the first and third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.

BREATHWORK

Chelsea Bennett leads a full moon workshop with reiki, acupuncture and sound healing at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.chelseabennetthealing.as.me

SOUND HEALING

Zachary Cashin takes you on a sound healing journey from the Round Room at the Third Street Center beginning at 7 p.m. For more info, visit www.davinikent.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

ECSTATIC DANCE

Thirteen Moons Ranch hosts a spring equinox ecstatic dance and cacao ceremony beginning at 5:45 p.m. Registration is not necessary; guests are asked to bring a mug, journal and pen.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Death on the Nile” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Parallel mothers shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

COMEDY NIGHT

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin, also a staff writer on CONAN, performs at the Contemporary at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

MAGIC MOUNTAIN

Local author Lisa Dancing-Light reads her newest book, “Magic Mountain,” at True Nature at 11 a.m.

GESTURAL DRAWING

True Nature celebrates the equinox with Stephen Ang, offering a free drawing workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Details and registration at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

BACH PERFORMANCE

MinTze Wu performs a spring equinox piece at True Nature from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, MARCH 21

SPRING BREAK

Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S. invites kindergarten through fifth graders for a week of fun, Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Email rockymtnkidclubs@gmail.com for more details.

WATERCOLOR WEEK

Sarah Peterson teaches wet-on-wet watercolor techniques at The Art Base, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register online at www.theartbase.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

COSECHA TEXTILES

Learn to make a waxed canvas tote bag with Cosecha Textiles (95 Red Dog Road), from 4 to 9 p.m. All materials are included; sign up at www.cosechatextiles.com

BIGHORN SHEEP

Wildlife expert Chadd Drott talks about bighorn sheep at the Carbondale Library at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS

Marriage and family therapist Lauren Kahn teaches about communication for couples at True Nature at 6:30 p.m. Registration at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

PASTELS ON OIL

Dave Notor teaches incorporating soft pastels into oil and acrylic paintings at The Art Base from 1 to 5 p.m. Register online at www.theartbase.org