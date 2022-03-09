Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 10, 2021

Email

Search and rescue

Garfield County’s Search and Rescue Team is now recruiting volunteers to help “find the lost, rescue the stranded and injured, recover the deceased and educate the public on wilderness and mountain safety,” writes the sheriff’s office. At no cost, the average team member will receive over 400 hours per year in training, field practices and public education programs. Physical fitness and availability are crucial. Learn more by emailing garfieldsar@gmail.com

On-street dining

The Carbondale trustees will address the on-street dining debate during the March 15 work session at 6 p.m. Since 2020, the 300 block of Main Street has been closed to traffic during summer months on select evenings for restaurants to use the space for outdoor dining. Downtown residents and business owners can submit written remarks to trustees@carbondaleco.net ahead of the meeting. The work session is open to in-person public attendance and a virtual link will be included in the agenda, which can be found at www.carbondalegov.org

Wise youth

Roaring Fork High School junior Bella Brown was quoted in the New York Times last week. The renowned publication opened a forum for teenagers to vent feelings regarding the invasion of Ukraine. “There are other sixteen-year-old girls in Ukraine who hoped they would never see their country overrun, their homes destroyed and their brothers and fathers drafted,” wrote Brown. “I give my greatest condolences to those girls, those families and their country. Instead of praying that I do not have to witness this all unfold, I pray that your country survives and can thrive independently once again.”

Dandy designs

Get your brushes ready, because the Dandelion Day poster contest deadline is fast approaching! Entries for this year’s poster, which will also be displayed on t-shirts, are due March 20. The theme: community, sustainability and spring. Send submissions to dandelionday81623@gmail.com

E-waste drop-off

Blue Star Recyclers, a nonprofit that employs persons with disabilities to recycle electronic waste, will partner with Ready for the World, a program serving local youth, to operate three donation sites in the Valley. Computer towers, laptops, cellphones, hard drives, ram sticks and processor chips will all be accepted from March 14 through March 20 at the Glenwood Springs Elementary School, Roaring Fork District Office in Carbondale and Basalt Middle School. To schedule an appointment, call 720-415-0767.

Ready to garden?

The Carbondale Community Garden on Hendrick Drive has plots available for the 2022 gardening season. If you would like more information about joining this organic garden, contact Terry at tlee@rof.net for policies and the application. Plots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shelter support

Garfield County granted $220,000 to Colorado Animal Rescue toward its operations in 2022. The nonprofit shelter cares for strays, pets surrendered by owners, provides spay/neuter surgeries, donates pet food, vaccinates and microchips animals, provides pet identification tags, boards animals during emergency evacuations and offers animal behavior consultations. Executive Director Wes Boyd told the commissioners, “I’m proud to say that during COVID, we didn’t miss a single day of work.”

They say it’s your birthday!

Geneviéve Vickers and Vianne Camara in SoL Theatre’s production of “Little Women,” continuing this weekend. Courtesy photo

Calendar~

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts volunteer attorneys to assist with legal matters one-on-one from 2 to 5 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minute slot by calling 970-927-4311 or by emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

ASPEN SCIENCE CENTER

Learn about the mysteries of color and light at the Basalt Library from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. All ages are welcome to drop-in for free.

LIBRARY CHAT

Basalt Library Executive Director Amy Shipley invites the public to join her for a library update, with wine, tea and treats, from 6 to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

PRETTIEST GIRL

The Art Base in Basalt hosts an opening reception for textile artist Cate Johnson’s first solo exhibition, “Prettiest Girl,” from 5 to 7 p.m.

SILVER BALL

The Glenwood Recreation Center holds a Masked Silver Ball from 6 to 8 p.m. Register in advance at www.glenwoodrec.com or by calling 970-384-6301

LITTLE WOMEN

SoL Theatre Company presents “Little Women” at the Third Street Center on March 11 and 12 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.bit.ly/soltheatre

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Death on the Nile” shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. “Parallel Mothers” also shows on Saturday at 5 p.m. “Licorice Pizza” is screened on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 p.m.

IMPROV TROUPE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s Consensual Improv performs at 8 p.m. Tickets are at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

CHALLENGING FLOW

Local abstract artist Kelly Peters and film director Elizabeth “Lizzy” Fowler present episode one of a new documentary series about the “flow state,” produced in collaboration with Oxford University, at the Crystal Theatre at noon. Limited tickets for the free screening are available at https://tinyurl.com/cotestscreening

SOUP CAN SATURDAYS

In association with the Andy Warhol exhibit, in its final month, the Aspen Art Museum hosts a polaroid portraiture workshop, two Saturdays in a row, from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is required at www.aspenartmuseum.org

STAND-UP JESUS

Robert Dubac performs his comedy routine, “Stand-up Jesus,” at the Contemporary at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

DEATH CAFE

Death Doula Akaljeet Khalssa facilitates a discussion around our finite human condition at the Basalt Library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

MONDAY, MARCH 14

AFFIRMING VOICES

As part of the Love Notes Project, all are invited to participate in an informative session on how to best support LGBTQ+ youth. The bilingual, virtual event begins at 6:30 p.m. Register at www.bit.ly/affirmingvoices

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

MURDER LUNCHEON

Those who enjoy a murder mystery are invited to the Basalt Library to hear a short story read aloud with a noontime meal at 12 p.m. Email laura@basaltlibrary.org for more info.

JUSTICE FOR SENIORS

Alpine Legal Services discusses its civil legal programming for seniors and what issues they’re seeing locally. The bilingual virtual event starts at 5 p.m. Register at www.bit.ly/justiceforseniors

STRINGS IN HARMONY

Ivalas Quartet, a string quartet, performs at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

TREE CARE

Sustainable Settings hosts a workshop on biodynamic springtime tree care from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, call 960-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org

TEEN FICTION

AmeriCorps teaching artist Betsy Zaubler will share tips for writing short fiction stories for students in middle school and high school at the Basalt Library from 3 to 4 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

FREE PHYSICS LECTURE

Garth Illingworth of the University of California Santa Cruz discusses the James Webb Space Telescope mission at the Wheeler Opera House beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more info, visit www.aspenphys.org

CANDIDATE FORUM

The Sopris Sun and KDNK host a candidate forum for the Carbondale Board of Town Trustees from 6 to 8 p.m. Join in-person at Town Hall, online or by tuning into KDNK.

WILD & SCENIC FILM

ACES hosts night two of its Wild and Scenic Film Festival with films pertaining to the theme “our food future.” Proceeds benefit ACES’ Tomorrow’s Voices program, which teaches Roaring Fork Valley teens the ins and outs of environmental leadership. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

CELTIC TUNES

John and Kathryn Gracey perform a mix of Celtic folk music and patriotic ballads at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

ECSTATIC DANCE

Thirteen Moons Ranch hosts a spring equinox ecstatic dance and cacao ceremony beginning at 5:45 p.m. Registration is not necessary; guests are asked to bring a mug, journal and pen.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

BACH PERFORMANCE

MinTze Wu performs a spring equinox performance at True Nature from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com