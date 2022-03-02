On your mark, get set, puzzle!

Email

On Sunday Feb. 27, 23 four-person teams gathered on the indoor basketball court at the Carbondale Rec Center to compete in the first-ever Puzzle & Pie Night. First Place was taken by a team called, incidentally, Best Team Ever, completing their puzzle in one hour, 16 minutes and 57 seconds. Major sponsors were Portrait Puzzles, who custom made and donated puzzles to the event, ANB Bank and New York Pizza.

Photos by Paula Mayer