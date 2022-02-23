Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Feb. 24, 2022

Email

Candidate forum

The Sopris Sun is proud to host a candidate forum for the Carbondale Board of Town Trustees, in partnership with KDNK, on Wednesday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join in-person at Town Hall, online or by tuning into KDNK. If you have any question suggestions, please email them to news@soprissun.com with “candidate forum” in the subject line.

Seeds of change

Local nonprofit Seed Peace is applying for a grant with the Colorado Department of Agriculture toward establishing a Valley-wide Agricultural Center in collaboration with other organizations working on behalf of a sustainable local foodshed. The Agricultural Center would provide shared storage space and processing facilities for food producers, along with cooperative business and community services. Learn more and show support by signing a petition at www.seedpeace.org/farm-to-market-grant/

Masks dropped

Pitkin County rescinded its COVID public health orders on Feb. 22, including its longstanding indoor mask mandate. The rescission also applies to children in schools. Businesses within the county reserve the right to determine their own masking policy. Colorado Mountain College (CMC) follows on the heels of Roaring Fork School District (RFSD), after its leadership decided to lift the college’s mask mandate beginning Feb. 28 (the same day as RFSD).

Prenatal dental care

Garfield County Public Health is teaming up with Community Health Services to provide free dental exams and cleanings for pregnant women. The service is administered by registered dental hygienists in Glenwood Springs and Rifle. To book an appointment, call 970-920-5420. Women Infants and Children (WIC) is also accepting applications for pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding women or children under 5 years old. WIC offers healthy food vouchers, nutrition education, breast pumps and breastfeeding support. For appointments, call 970-625-5200 in Rifle, or 970-945-6614 in Glenwood Springs.

Hunting licenses

Big-game hunting license applications will become available March 1, ahead of the big-game draw deadline on April 5. Since 2018, hunters have had to purchase a license to participate in the big-game draws. Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages hunters to apply early and review upcoming changes this season in its 2022 brochure, which can be found at www.bit.ly/cobiggame

Chamber awards

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce announced last week that The Village Smithy Restaurant was voted for-profit business of the year by chamber members. Meanwhile, Aspen Valley Land Trust (AVLT) earned best nonprofit of 2021. “Among all the wonderful nonprofits in this area, we are honored to be selected,” said AVLT Executive Director Suzanne Stephens. “It is because of this community’s support that we are able to protect the fresh air, clean water, local agriculture and character that help define Carbondale”

Results are in!

Intrepid skiers racked up thousands of kilometers during the Mount Sopris Nordic Council’s Ski for Sisu fundraiser. Beth Johnson took first for the women’s kilometers category, skiing 236 in nine days, followed by Susy Ellison (222.5) and Helen Carlsen (173). In the men’s category, Corbin Carpenter took first with 217 kilometers, followed by Franz Froelicher (204) and Danny Sullivan (131). Leading the pledge-gathering rankings was Hagen Hamlet who raised $1,250 dollars, then Cara Agran ($960) and Greg Fitzpatrick ($725). Overall, more than $20,000 was raised toward the maintenance of Spring Gulch.

Dean’s list

Congratulations to Roaring Fork High School graduate Jessica Kollar for making the University of Denver Dean’s List! Share your moments of glee with the community by emailing Scuttlebutt content to news@soprissun.com

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Quentin Farris, Toni Gross, Nuria Moya, Steve Skinner and Kyle Watts (Feb. 24); Barb Bush, Dottie Daniels, Dorsey Moore, Marty Rynearson and Jayme Sewell (Feb. 26); Jeremy Dwiggins, Gaby Mata Serafin and Sara Tymczyszyn (Feb. 27); Junior Ortega (Feb. 28); Emma Duke and Robert Weinhold (March 1); Sean Jeffries (March 2).

RFSD called a snow day on Wednesday, Feb. 23, but not everyone got the day off. Photo by James Steindler

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

UP HILL FROM HERE

“It’s All Up Hill from Here,” a film about John Seipel who cared for the 10th Mountain Huts for many years, premiers at The Contemporary in Willits. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Huts for Vets. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

THEATRE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Circle Mirror Transformation” continues with socially distanced seating, Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

DINNER AND A MOVIE

Aspen Film presents “Breaking Bread” at The Contemporary in Willits at 6 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Parallel Mothers” Feb. 25, 26 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 26 the theatre will screen “Licorice Pizza” at 4:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

BOOK DISCUSSION

Garfield County Libraries hosts a virtual book discussion about “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates at 11 a.m. More info is available at www.gcpld.org

ART CLASS

Ryan Prince teaches a two-day workshop on “life casting and found object assemblage” at the Art Base starting at 12:30 p.m. Register at www.theartbase.org

ADULT WATER COLORING

Learn water coloring techniques at the Carbondale Library from 2 to 4 p.m. More info is at www.gcpld.org

LOWDOWN BRASS

The Lowdown Brass Band performs at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets are at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

SNOWSHOE SHUFFLE

Colorado Animal Rescue’s Sunlight Snowshoe Shuffle is back and in-person! Registration is $25 (free for kids under 12) in-person at Sunlight Mountain Resort at 9 a.m. or online (givebutter.com/SunlightMTNSnowshoeshuffle). The race begins at 10 a.m. Snowshoes will be available to rent, plus there will be t-shirts and raffle prizes available to participants.

COMPUTER LITERACY

Basalt Library teaches Microsoft Excel skills at 1:30 p.m. To register, call Amy at 970-927-4311 or email agiertz@basaltlibrary.org

HEROIN ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 4 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SCREENING AT HOME

Aspen Film presents “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, a three part series that can be streamed from the comfort of your home. Tickets are at www.aspenfilm.org

VACCINE CLINIC

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment offers a walk-up vaccine clinic at Basalt Library at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

STORYTIME AT HOME

Every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Garfield County Libraries posts a storytime video to it’s Youtube page; just search Garfield County Libraries on YouTube.

HORA DE CUENTO

Basalt Library hosts storytime in Spanish at 2 p.m.

GRAPHIC NOVEL CLUB

Basalt Library invites teens to write, draft and draw original graphic novels on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. No registration is necessary.

YARN GROUP

Knitters and crocheters meet at Basalt Library to work in good company at 5 p.m.

FAT TUESDAY

The Contemporary at Willits hosts Epicure to offer New Orleans cuisine with music, drink specials and other fun beginning at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

The community is invited to participate in bilingual town halls while the Roaring Fork School District begins its search for a new superintendent. The town halls will occur at Glenwood Springs Elementary on March 1 at 6 p.m., Carbondale Middle on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. and Basalt High on March 3 at 6 p.m.

CARBONDALE CHOIR

Come sing with the Carbondale Community Choir at 6:30 p.m.! For details, call 970-319-0108 or email carbondaleccsing@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

INFORMAL BOOK CLUB

Enjoy a loose discussion of all things books at the Basalt Library at noon. No registration is necessary.

CONGREGATE MEAL

A senior congregate meal is provided at the Orchard Church at noon. For persons 60 and older and their spouse, the recommended voluntary contribution for each meal is $3, while guest fees for those under 60 is $10.25 per meal. Reserve a plate 48 hours in advance by calling 970-665-0041.

EXPLORERS CLUB

School-age children are invited to free after-school activities with the Aspen Science Center at the Glenwood Springs Library on Wednesdays at 2:30 pm.

TEEN LOUNGE

Basalt Library invites middle and high school students to play games, eat snacks, watch movies and generally kick it with friends from 2:30 to 5 p.m. No registration is necessary.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m.

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

CLAY CENTER RECEPTION

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a reception for “Movers and Shakers,” an exhibit of works made by artists who have helped shape the Clay Center over the years, at 6 p.m.

LOCAL ART

A reception for the Glenwood Springs Art Guild’s new exhibit takes place at the Glenwood Library at 5 p.m. The locally made works will be on display through April 3.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

KULA YOGA

Kula Yoga on Main will resume classes in its new location, 1201 Main Street in Carbondale, with a 9 a.m. class. Register at www.bit.ly/kulayoga

COMEDY SHOW

Canadian Jon Dore does stand-up at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org