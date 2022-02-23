Pages of the past: Carbondale carries the torch

Email

Feb. 18, 1982

Though they hadn’t been through two years of intermittent social distancing, folks still got cabin fever — so the Journal sought advice from Glenwood Springs psychologist Jerry Weinstock. He noted that the phenomenon was particularly prevalent in rural areas (which Carbondale certainly still was), since cities provide plenty of year-round diversion. He encouraged getting outside and being physically active despite the cold and seeking mental stimulation in reading, writing and handcrafts. Other locals advocated stargazing, decluttering, Space Invaders and making mixtapes. Weinstock discouraged escaping into drugs and reminded readers that spring was (and is) on its way.

In other news… Tony Fotopulos talked about his experience living alone in the Te Ke Ki / Aspen Crystal River Estate subdivision — which had been otherwise scrapped due to lack of legal access.

Feb. 6, 1992

The Journal produced a 12-page “business biographies” section — an early foray into the “advertorial” world. In addition to some still-thriving endeavors like Mason-Morse, Berthod Motors and the Redstone Inn, other institutions are gone. Some didn’t last much longer, like Main Street Nursery and Gifts (now Engel & Völkers) Ben Franklin and Crystal Travel (subsumed as City Market expanded in its old space) as well as Construction Junction (which recently began operating as a same-day COVID testing lab). Others endured a bit longer. We could probably craft a test for when you arrived in the area based on if you remember Life Cycles (located in the Strange Imports space, it began Ajax Bike and Sport and ultimately the downvalley location of Basalt Bike and Ski), Planted Earth (a nursery just outside of town that, fun fact, had a very similar phone number to Eagle Crest), or Miser’s Mercantile (even newcomers have probably at least seen the sign).

In other news… Redstone held its annual sled dog races.

Feb. 7, 2002

The Olympic torch rally made its way through the Valley on its way to Salt Lake City. Glenwood and Aspen saw most of the action, but Carbondale also got a short leg. Among the torch bearers were local ski racer Dick Durrance Sr. — who led the first U.S. alpine team in the 1936 Olympics — and his wife, Miggs. Basalt’s Tammie Coulter and her husband Richard were also nominated to participate, as was middle school teacher Christopher Kelcher. Ron Sorter of Redstone, who carried the torch down Highway 133 despite having lost a leg in Vietnam said, “It was unbelievable. It seemed like everybody within a hundred feet was a foot off the ground— just an overwhelming sense of joy, pride and humility all at once.”

In other news… A group of Marble residents circulated a petition gauging interest in vastly expanding the official municipal boundaries.

Feb. 2, 2012

Carbondale voters came out almost 2 to 1 against the proposed Village at Crystal River development on the property which now houses the new City Market. In some ways, it was a repeat of the Crystal River Marketplace vote on the same lot a decade earlier — except that it had been referred to the people instead of petitioned. Mayor Stacey Bernot said, “Considering the complexities of the application, the history of the parcel, the underlying zoning, the effects to our community, the developer requesting his project go to a public vote was appropriate and necessary.” Trustee Allyn Harvey added, “I hope that whoever develops this parcel in the future will do a better job gauging the town’s character and comes up with a proposal that adds value to our community.”

In other news… Horror film “The Frozen” (not to be confused with the beloved Disney film by a similar name) filmed in the area, with scenes at the Pour House and Redstone General Store.