Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Feb. 17, 2022

SCUTTLEBUTT:
Congregate meals
Garfield County will begin serving seniors congregate meals in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale beginning Feb. 22. Meals will be served in Glenwood Springs on Tuesdays and Fridays at two locations: Sunnyside Retirement Center and Colorado Mountain College on Blake Avenue. Carbondale area participants will be served on Wednesdays at the Orchard Church. Meals are served at noon and meal service ends at 12:15 p.m. For more info, call Judy Martin at 970-945-9191 ext. 3061.
Sarah goes north
Sarah Johnson, a Carbondale based environmental educator and founder of Wild Rose Education, was accepted to participate in a scientific expedition at the northernmost point of the United States: Utqiaġvik, Alaska. The expedition is led by the University of Wathington’s Polar Science Center. The team will study real-time environmental conditions by deploying drifting buoys (a common practice). She heads to Alaska in late March. Folks can follow Johnson’s journey at www.polartrec.com
RFOV moves West
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) is moving from its current location in Basalt to the Third Street Center in Carbondale. At its inception in 1995, RFOV had one full-time employee and today has six year-round full-timers plus six seasonal workers. The organization is seeking office furniture to fill the space and volunteers to help put it together. To lend a hand, email Jack Douglas at jdouglas@rfov.org
Four Mile closure
As of Feb. 14, Fourmile Road (FSR 300) is closed just above the snowmobile trailer parking lot. The closure includes a 90 acre section of land on the north side of William’s Peak where mature Aspen trees are being thinned out to stimulate new growth. There is a marked alternative route for snowmobilers to circumvent and gain access beyond the treatment area.
Antler business
Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind people that collecting shed antlers west of I-25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30. The closure is intended to protect wintering wildlife from unnecessary human disturbance. For more info visit www.cpw.state.co.us/antlershed
Film pitches
5Point and Stio invite local filmmakers to submit documentary film pitches for the first Adventure Filmmakers Pitch Event. Five finalists will get to make their pitches at this year’s 5Point Film Festival on April 23, in Carbondale. The winner will receive $15,000 to go toward making their vision a reality. Applications are due by March 24. More info can be found at www.5pointfilm.org/pitchevent
Hot Springs renovation
The Glenwood Hot Springs commenced renovations of it’s therapy pool on Feb. 14 and is expected to wrap it up in May. The fruits of the renovation will include: six therapy jet chairs, three power shower clusters for upper body massages, improved lighting and a new ADA ramp. While renovations take place, the 104 degree Hanging Lake therapy pool will remain open to the public.
Library leadership
The Garfield County Public Library District welcomes two new branch managers. Ana Gaytan will take on the role at the New Castle Library, and Amy Tonnozi who will fill the position at the Rifle branch.
Local album release
The Red Hill Rollers are a local string band whose name is inspired by Red Hill, north of Carbondale and popular for mountain biking. The debut album, released on Feb. 1, includes 12 songs. You can pick up a copy of the CD at some local businesses or a digital version online at www.theredhillrollers.bandcamp.com
They say it’s your birthday
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Emma Scher and Jade Wimberley (Feb. 17); Wendy Moore (Feb. 18); Tom Paxton and Jess Pedersen (Feb 20); Pati Edquist, Wyatt Farris, Max Herriott-Frank, Mike Lemmer and Collin Stewart (Feb. 21); Lucas Leone (Feb. 22); David Ackerman, Sophia Clark and Rachael Schultz (Feb. 23); Quentin Farris, Toni Gross, Nuria Moya, Steve Skinner and Kyle Watts (Feb. 24); Barb Bush, Dottie Daniels, Dorsey Moore, Marty Rynearson and Jayme Sewell (Feb. 26).
COMMUNITY CALENDAR:
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
TEEN S.T.E.A.M.
Fifth grade and up students incorporate science, technology, engineering, art, and math through various activities at the Basalt Library every third Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.
HERITAGE SEEDS
Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters present a free online presentation on gardening at 5 p.m. in English and Spanish. Sign up at www.gcpld.org/seeds
WRITERS NETWORKING
The Aspen Writers Network provides guidance to writers of all skill levels on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Bonfire Coffee (with some exceptions as to location). More info at www.aspenwords.org
TRIVIA NIGHT
Beer Works hosts Trivia Night with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at 6:30 p.m.
FULL MOON
Join Sheridan Semple each full moon for a ceremony and lesson in True Nature’s kiva from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More info is available at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
TRTC PERFORMANCES
Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Circle Mirror Transformation” continues. The show runs, with traditional seating options, Feb. 17, 18 and 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The following weekend, the show runs, with socially distanced seating, Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com
HOLLINGSWORTH BAND
The Kyle Hollingsworth Band performs at TACAW from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets and more info can be found at www.tacaw.org
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
An NA meeting takes place starting at 8:15 p.m. at the Meeting Place in Carbondale.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
LOVE SONGS
Vocalist Nikki Boxer and pianist Molly Noel perform an eclectic set of love songs and arias at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
SILENT SKY
Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College continues its run of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson; the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, at the Spring Valley campus. The show runs on Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 7 to 8:45 p.m.; and Feb. 20 and 27 from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Tickets, with virtual options, are at www.coloradomtn.edu/theatre
SOUND JOURNEY
Dr. Zachary Cashin hosts a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Find tickets at www.davinikent.com
CRYSTAL THEATRE
The Crystal Theatre screens “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Feb. 18, 19 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee option on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
WARHOL
Acclaimed Andy Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik presents “Warhol: Real Love” at the Aspen Art Center from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is available at www.aspenartmuseum.org
HWY 82 HONKY TONK
For its first Honkey Tonk Night at the Contemporary, TACAW welcomes Highway 82 to the stage starting at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info can be found at www.tacaw.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
WILDLIFE WALK
Wilderness Workshop & Defiende Nuestra Tierra lead a bilingual Wildlife Walk and Talk through Garfield Creek from 3 to 6 p.m. More info is available at www.wildernessworkshop.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
SLED DERBY
Anderson Ranch Arts Center hosts a Sled Derby where craftsmen will try-out their hand-built toboggans from 10 a.m. to noon. More info is available at www.andersonranch.org
BRLD BOARD MEETING
The Basalt Library’s Board of Directors meets at 5 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
180 MILES
Arielle Shipe presents “Hiking 180 Miles with a Stranger” at the Collective in Snowmass at 7 p.m. Registration is available at www.aspennature.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
ASK A LAWYER
Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit www.alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.
NATURALIST NIGHT
Learn how goats can help restore habitats at the Third Street Center starting at 6 p.m. More info is available at www.wildernessworkshop.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
UPHILL FROM HERE
“It’s All Uphill from Here,” a film about John Seipel who cared for the 10th Mountain Huts for many years, begins at TACAW at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Huts for Vets. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
KARAOKE THURSDAYS
The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
DINNER AND A MOVIE
Aspen Film presents “Breaking Bread” at TACAW at 6 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
BOOK DISCUSSION
Garfield County Libraries hosts a virtual book discussion on “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, starting at 11 a.m. More info is available at www.gcpld.org
ADULT WATER COLORING
Learn water coloring techniques at the Carbondale Library from 2 to 4 p.m. More info is available at www.gcpld.org
LOWDOWN BRASS
The Lowdown Brass Band performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.tacaw.org
