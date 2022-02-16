Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Feb. 17, 2022

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT:

Congregate meals

Garfield County will begin serving seniors congregate meals in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale beginning Feb. 22. Meals will be served in Glenwood Springs on Tuesdays and Fridays at two locations: Sunnyside Retirement Center and Colorado Mountain College on Blake Avenue. Carbondale area participants will be served on Wednesdays at the Orchard Church. Meals are served at noon and meal service ends at 12:15 p.m. For more info, call Judy Martin at 970-945-9191 ext. 3061.

Sarah goes north

Sarah Johnson, a Carbondale based environmental educator and founder of Wild Rose Education, was accepted to participate in a scientific expedition at the northernmost point of the United States: Utqiaġvik, Alaska. The expedition is led by the University of Wathington’s Polar Science Center. The team will study real-time environmental conditions by deploying drifting buoys (a common practice). She heads to Alaska in late March. Folks can follow Johnson’s journey at www.polartrec.com

RFOV moves West

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) is moving from its current location in Basalt to the Third Street Center in Carbondale. At its inception in 1995, RFOV had one full-time employee and today has six year-round full-timers plus six seasonal workers. The organization is seeking office furniture to fill the space and volunteers to help put it together. To lend a hand, email Jack Douglas at jdouglas@rfov.org

Four Mile closure

As of Feb. 14, Fourmile Road (FSR 300) is closed just above the snowmobile trailer parking lot. The closure includes a 90 acre section of land on the north side of William’s Peak where mature Aspen trees are being thinned out to stimulate new growth. There is a marked alternative route for snowmobilers to circumvent and gain access beyond the treatment area.

Antler business

Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind people that collecting shed antlers west of I-25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30. The closure is intended to protect wintering wildlife from unnecessary human disturbance. For more info visit www.cpw.state.co.us/antlershed

Film pitches

5Point and Stio invite local filmmakers to submit documentary film pitches for the first Adventure Filmmakers Pitch Event. Five finalists will get to make their pitches at this year’s 5Point Film Festival on April 23, in Carbondale. The winner will receive $15,000 to go toward making their vision a reality. Applications are due by March 24. More info can be found at www.5pointfilm.org/pitchevent

Hot Springs renovation

The Glenwood Hot Springs commenced renovations of it’s therapy pool on Feb. 14 and is expected to wrap it up in May. The fruits of the renovation will include: six therapy jet chairs, three power shower clusters for upper body massages, improved lighting and a new ADA ramp. While renovations take place, the 104 degree Hanging Lake therapy pool will remain open to the public.

Library leadership

The Garfield County Public Library District welcomes two new branch managers. Ana Gaytan will take on the role at the New Castle Library, and Amy Tonnozi who will fill the position at the Rifle branch.

Local album release

The Red Hill Rollers are a local string band whose name is inspired by Red Hill, north of Carbondale and popular for mountain biking. The debut album, released on Feb. 1, includes 12 songs. You can pick up a copy of the CD at some local businesses or a digital version online at www.theredhillrollers.bandcamp.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Emma Scher and Jade Wimberley (Feb. 17); Wendy Moore (Feb. 18); Tom Paxton and Jess Pedersen (Feb 20); Pati Edquist, Wyatt Farris, Max Herriott-Frank, Mike Lemmer and Collin Stewart (Feb. 21); Lucas Leone (Feb. 22); David Ackerman, Sophia Clark and Rachael Schultz (Feb. 23); Quentin Farris, Toni Gross, Nuria Moya, Steve Skinner and Kyle Watts (Feb. 24); Barb Bush, Dottie Daniels, Dorsey Moore, Marty Rynearson and Jayme Sewell (Feb. 26).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

TEEN S.T.E.A.M.

Fifth grade and up students incorporate science, technology, engineering, art, and math through various activities at the Basalt Library every third Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.

HERITAGE SEEDS

Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters present a free online presentation on gardening at 5 p.m. in English and Spanish. Sign up at www.gcpld.org/seeds

WRITERS NETWORKING

The Aspen Writers Network provides guidance to writers of all skill levels on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Bonfire Coffee (with some exceptions as to location). More info at www.aspenwords.org

TRIVIA NIGHT

Beer Works hosts Trivia Night with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at 6:30 p.m.

FULL MOON

Join Sheridan Semple each full moon for a ceremony and lesson in True Nature’s kiva from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More info is available at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

TRTC PERFORMANCES

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Circle Mirror Transformation” continues. The show runs, with traditional seating options, Feb. 17, 18 and 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The following weekend, the show runs, with socially distanced seating, Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

HOLLINGSWORTH BAND

The Kyle Hollingsworth Band performs at TACAW from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets and more info can be found at www.tacaw.org

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

An NA meeting takes place starting at 8:15 p.m. at the Meeting Place in Carbondale.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LOVE SONGS

Vocalist Nikki Boxer and pianist Molly Noel perform an eclectic set of love songs and arias at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SILENT SKY

Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College continues its run of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson; the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, at the Spring Valley campus. The show runs on Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 7 to 8:45 p.m.; and Feb. 20 and 27 from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Tickets, with virtual options, are at www.coloradomtn.edu/theatre

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin hosts a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Find tickets at www.davinikent.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre screens “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Feb. 18, 19 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee option on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

WARHOL

Acclaimed Andy Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik presents “Warhol: Real Love” at the Aspen Art Center from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is available at www.aspenartmuseum.org

HWY 82 HONKY TONK

For its first Honkey Tonk Night at the Contemporary, TACAW welcomes Highway 82 to the stage starting at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info can be found at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

WILDLIFE WALK

Wilderness Workshop & Defiende Nuestra Tierra lead a bilingual Wildlife Walk and Talk through Garfield Creek from 3 to 6 p.m. More info is available at www.wildernessworkshop.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

SLED DERBY

Anderson Ranch Arts Center hosts a Sled Derby where craftsmen will try-out their hand-built toboggans from 10 a.m. to noon. More info is available at www.andersonranch.org

BRLD BOARD MEETING

The Basalt Library’s Board of Directors meets at 5 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

180 MILES

Arielle Shipe presents “Hiking 180 Miles with a Stranger” at the Collective in Snowmass at 7 p.m. Registration is available at www.aspennature.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit www.alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

NATURALIST NIGHT

Learn how goats can help restore habitats at the Third Street Center starting at 6 p.m. More info is available at www.wildernessworkshop.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

UPHILL FROM HERE

“It’s All Uphill from Here,” a film about John Seipel who cared for the 10th Mountain Huts for many years, begins at TACAW at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Huts for Vets. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

DINNER AND A MOVIE

Aspen Film presents “Breaking Bread” at TACAW at 6 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

BOOK DISCUSSION

Garfield County Libraries hosts a virtual book discussion on “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, starting at 11 a.m. More info is available at www.gcpld.org

ADULT WATER COLORING

Learn water coloring techniques at the Carbondale Library from 2 to 4 p.m. More info is available at www.gcpld.org

LOWDOWN BRASS

The Lowdown Brass Band performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.tacaw.org