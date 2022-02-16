Letters – Feb. 17, 2022

Email

High Rockies Harm Reduction (HRHR) is one of Carbondale’s and the Roaring Fork Valley’s newest nonprofits. They work with people struggling with substance abuse and affected friends and family members. They meet people where they are in their addictions and use a harm reduction approach to help people live their best lives. It is an incredibly useful organization, helping people who most choose to ignore. The people who are truly forgotten. While we are amid our second year of the pandemic, and mental health at an all time low, this service is needed more than ever.

So far, since the inception of HRHR in January 2021, the community has been very supportive, with articles in The Sopris Sun, Aspen Daily News and the Aspen Times about why this service is so helpful. With the new year and heading into its second year of operation, HRHR still needs support. If you would like more information on harm reduction and why it is often more successful than other traditional forms of recovery visit www.highrockiesharmreduction.com There, you can also make a donation. HRHR relies on the support of the community it serves.

You can also learn more about the organization and harm reduction by listening to the podcast/public affairs program “Chemical World” where you can hear Executive Director Maggie Seldeen discuss different ways harm reduction has been successful in different parts of the country and world. This program can be found at www.kdnk.org or any podcasting platform.

As a person benefiting from a harm reduction approach to my own recovery and a founding board member of HRHR I ask you to visit the website and help keep HRHR going for many more years to come.

Kenna Crampton

Carbondale

Full moon

Full moon at daybreak

Lingers to wish good morning

To the rising sun

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

Zamboni

Regarding the town ice rinks: hats off to the who, and how, behind the manual mini-zamboni. It is just what is needed for a new ice surface. I appreciate that it does not require gas and for its low maintenance.

These rinks are great assets for the town’s youngsters and not-so-youngsters.

With much appreciation for the efforts by the town crew.

Craig Bliss

Carbondale

Rockin’ in the free world

I recently watched a music video on YouTube with over 7.7 thousand hits — Pearl Jam with Neil Young performing live in Toronto, 2011. The song was, “Rockin’ in the Free World.” This was one of Neil Young’s most popular songs, and was released in 1989 on the album entitled “Freedom.”

There’s colors on the street — red, white and blue.

People shufflin’ their feet, people sleepin’ in their shoes.

But, there’s a warnin’ sign on the road ahead…

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism: it’s easy to find its website and watch Lynn Forester de Rothschild, in partnership with the Vatican, invite new investors to join her in the final frontier of [ad]venture capitalism — the entire planet. Their mission: “To mobilize the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable and trusted [global] economic system.”

There’s a lot of people sayin’ we’d be better off dead

Don’t feel like Satan, but I am to them

So I try to forget it, anyway I can

My, how things have changed in the decade since that music performance! Neil Young secured his own [ad]venture capitalist deal on January 6, 2021. Young sold half of his catalog to Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Song Management Company for $150 million. Later in 2021, Hipgnosis merged with an investment company called Blackstone in a one-billion dollar deal. This merger happened one month after Blackstone appointed the former chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Jeffrey B Kindler, as Hipgnosis’ Senior Advisor.

Got a man of the people, says keep hope alive

Got fuel to burn, got roads to drive

Keep on Truckin’ to free the world!

Diana Alcantara

Carbondale

Affordable housing

Why does affordable housing score high in every survey of community needs? It’s math. The “affordable” part comes from the “median” wage. The median wage is the one in the middle. So half of all wage earners are below median, and half are above. A lot of people above median have no worries about housing. They want low taxes and nice blacktop on the streets. Just about everybody below the median wage has concerns about their living situation. Not to mention, a lot of people a little above the middle.

Wikipedia has a really good treatment of affordable housing. It is many different things to many people. It could be someone just offered a job here, but they can’t find a place to live for anywhere near what the job pays. It could be someone who has rented in the same place for years, but the owner wants to rent it short-term. It could be someone who grew up here and wants to start a family.

One of the big locally complicating factors is desirable location. There are an infinite number of people wanting to move to this area; actually, to any mountain resort. Once upon a time, the case was that building more units meant the price would come down as supply exceeded demand; sorry, not anymore.

Oddly enough, numerous new housing units are being built in Glenwood Springs. Many more are proposed. Yet, they are not scratching the itch. The fact is, you can only get what’s “affordable” with government regulated and often financed housing. They call that “socialism,” folks. Boom! A few heads just exploded. A town in Austria has some very old and very nice municipal housing called Karl Marx Hof.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale