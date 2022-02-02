Scuttlebutt & Calendar, Feb. 3, 2022

Email

Masks galore

Many local institutions, including fire and police departments, along with all local libraries, are partnering with the state of Colorado to distribute free KN95 masks to the public. There is a limit of five masks per person, per month. For the full list of participating organizations, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks

Musician housing

The Aspen Music Festival and School is urgently seeking summer housing for their musicians, faculty and staff. Learn more about how to support (and perks for helping out) at www.aspenmusicfestival.com/rent-to-amfs-students and www.aspenmusicfestival.com/faculty-and-staff-housing.

Mask order rescinded

In response to the downward trend in COVID cases in Garfield County, the city of Glenwood Springs rescinded its indoor mask order on Jan. 31. The city strongly encourages masking indoors and obeying masking requests by facilities or businesses. Walk-in services remain temporarily closed through Feb. 11. In-person court dates will resume on Feb. 15.

ACF scholarships

Aspen Community Foundation’s 2022 post-secondary scholarships are open to local, public high school students. The application deadline is Feb. 22. Each of the nine scholarships offered have varying missions and criteria for a diverse array of opportunities. More at aspencommunityfoundation.org/apply

CMC scholarships

Over 500 Colorado Mountain College Foundation scholarships are available for the fall semester through a single application, which automatically matches students to the scholarships they qualify for. Applications are at apply.coloradomtn.edu with a priority deadline of March 1. Federal financial support is available at studentaid.gov and due by June 30. For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Kathy Desportes at kdesportes@coloradomtn.edu

Local olympians

There are 23 Coloradans competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China this month. Valley athletes are cross-country skier Hailey Swirbul of El Jebel, and freestyle skiers Hanna Faulhaber of Basalt and Alex Ferreira of Aspen.

Hoop there it is

The Roaring Fork basketball boys recently topped Gunnison 47-40 and the girls won 47-20. Basalt, meanwhile, saw dual defeats to Coal Ridge, 51-64 for the boys and 38-48 for the girls. Then, the two faced off on Feb. 1 with Basalt besting both the boys 48-38 and girls 50-49. RFHS will play Grand Valley at home on Feb. 4 (girls at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.) while Basalt travels to Delta. On Feb. 5, the Rams face North Fork away. They then host Moffat County on Feb. 8 (5:30 boys; 7 p.m. boys) while the Longhorn girls travel to Meeker and the boys host Aspen at 7 p.m. Finally, the Basalt girls host Steamboat on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Tax assistance

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) can prepare and e-file simple federal and state income taxes free of charge for seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and those making less than $60,000 per year. Appointments are required and are available beginning in February in Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Parachute. For assistance, call 970-384-8740.

GWS Ward 1

Glenwood Springs city councilor Steve Davis resigned on Jan. 26 after nearly seven years of serving on the council. “Steve has been a tireless advocate for the city, and particularly our downtown” wrote Mayor Jonathan Godes. According to the City Charter, the council is required to appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy within 30 days. The appointee will be selected by a majority vote of the council. Interested applicants residing can visit cogs.us/212/Council or call 970-384-6406 for more information.

Flush charities

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office reported on Jan. 28 that 8,313 Colorado charities with fiscal years ending in 2020 reported revenue of over $29.9 billion. The public database of charities and fundraiser filings is available at www.checkthecharity.com

Military salute

Sunlight Mountain Resort offers two-for-one lift ticket deals to all active and retired military through Feb. 6. To redeem the offer, a military ID must be presented at the ticket window.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Bob Moore, Stacey Novak and Sarah Strassburger (Feb. 3); Sandra Gaddis, Sue Gray and Aly Sanguily (Feb. 4); Jim Coddington, Patrick Hunter, Sandra Lopez and Andrew Scott (Feb. 6); Kelly Rinick (Feb. 7); Michael Kinsley and Amanda Villalobos (Feb. 8); Charley Hill (Feb. 9).

~ Calendar ~

Carol Shure will guide another cohort of participants in Healing with the Ancestors, a monthly systemic family constellation workshop. Systemic family constellation work is a form of therapy that delves into ancestral sources of grief and, in turn, healing. Shure’s next workshop is on Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Third Street Center. For more information and registration, visit www.carolshure.com

Photo by James Steindler

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

BEGINNERS QUILTING

The Roaring Fork Quilting Guild leads a four-week workshop on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. For registration, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

VVAS RECEPTION

The 43rd Valley Visual Art Show is ongoing at Carbondale Art’s R2 Gallery, open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The First Friday artists reception is from 5 to 7 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

True Nature hosts Dr. Zachary Cashin for a sound healing journey at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Licorice Pizza” screens at the Crystal Theatre on Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

SKI FOR SISU

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council’s annual fundraising event, Ski for Sisu, kicks off and continues through Feb. 13. Ski any time, as often as you like, with prizes for most kilometers skied and most pledges raised. Learn more at www.springgulch.org

TAI CHI

Basalt Library hosts Tai Chi lessons with instructor Jake Carroll of Wandering Monk Tai Chi weekly from 9 to 10 a.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

STORYTIME

Kids two and up are invited to early literacy storytime at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

DANCE PERFORMANCE

NVA & Guests, in residency with Dance Initiative, perform at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets are at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

HEROINE ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 5 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

MAC MONDAY

Learn how to use the Mac Photos app from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Basalt Library. Register by calling 970-927-4311 ext. 1013 or emailing cbaumgarten@basaltlibrary.org

VALENTINE CRAFTS

Basalt Library invites all ages to make a valentine for someone special from 2 to 5 p.m.

VACCINE CLINIC

Still need your booster? Get your first, second or third dose at the Basalt Library from 4 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

CRYSTAL TRAIL

The Forest Service hosts a public meeting regarding the Redstone to McClure Pass Trail draft Environmental Assessment at the Third Street Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

In partnership with Alpine Legal Services, Colorado Mountain College and Towards Justice, Garfield County Libraries presents an online, bilingual presentation about workplace rights at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit www.gcpld.org/rights

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VALENTINE CONCERT

Tom and Julie Paxton will perform classic love songs at the Redstone Inn during a senior luncheon. Register by Friday, Feb. 4 by calling 970-920-5432.

MONEY MATTERS

Basalt Library hosts “Planning Your Money” at 4:30 p.m. To register, email Cathy at cclick@basaltlibrary.org

TUESDAY DINNER

The Arts Campus at Willits in collaboration with Epicure Catering hosts exclusive dinners every Tuesday in February at 6 p.m. For tickets visit www.tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

EXPLORERS CLUB

School-age children are invited to free after-school activities with the Aspen Science Center at the Glenwood Springs Library on Wednesdays at 2:30 pm.

ART SHOW

Artist Joz D. hosts an opening reception at Thunder River Theatre from 5 to 7 p.m. for artwork by Matty Davis, Chris Hassig, Natalia Snider and Clair Tweedy in conjunction with the opening of the play “Circle Mirror Transformation.”

TIME TO TALK

Aspen Strong hosts a virtual mental health meeting on the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 7 p.m. More info is at www.aspenstrong.org

WHO WE ARE

Aspen Film screens “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” at the Isis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free to Aspen Film members and available at the box office.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Wilderness Workshop, ACES and Roaring Fork Audubon present “Forest Disturbance by Bark Beetles” at Hallam Lake in Aspen at 6 p.m. Registration is at www.aspennature.org and the presentation will also be streamed and archived through Grassroots TV.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

MOUNTAINFILM

Basalt Regional Library presents “MountainFilm on Tour” with dinner and drinks at 5 p.m. followed by 10 short films beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required by emailing Cathy at cclick@basaltlibrary.org

LIGHT THE NIGHT

The Carbondale Creative District and KDNK present Light the Night with Love, an interactive HeART Walk along the Rio Grande Trail, on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find tickets at www.shopcarbondalearts.com

ART DEADLINE

Submissions for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers’ 2022 art contest are due by midnight. The winning design will be featured on posters and stickers and the winner will receive $400. Find submission details at www.rfov.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

FILM TALK

Honoring Black History Month, Garfield County Libraries invite you to stream “They Ain’t Ready For Me” for free, then join a virtual discussion facilitated by Steven Arauza and Sájari Simmons at 11 a.m. For more info, visit www.gcpld.org/

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

OLYPMIAN SKI LESSON

Intermediate and advanced classic and skate skiers are invited to improve their technique with local olympians Simi and Sophie Hamilton at Spring Gulch at 9 a.m. Registration is at www.springgulch.org