Scuttlebutt / Calendar, Jan. 27, 2022

Crystal Trail

The White River National Forest has released a draft environmental assessment of the proposed Redstone to McClure Pass Trail project. A public meeting will be held on Feb. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Third Street Center and comments must be received by Feb. 22. Find the relevant information at www.bit.ly/CrystalTrailReview

Love Line

This coming Valentine’s Day weekend, the Carbondale Creative District and KDNK present Light the Night with Love, “an interactive HeART Walk” along the Rio Grande trail through downtown Carbondale. You can call KDNK’s Love Line to record a note to be played on-air during the event at 970-510-3250.

In-person events nixed

As of Jan. 24, Garfield County Public Libraries District suspended all in-person events through February due to COVID. The libraries remain open, providing all other regular services and any virtual or online events will still take place. For more info, visit www.gcpld.org

Vision Glenwood

The city of Glenwood Springs will also be freshening up its comprehensive plan beginning with two virtual open house sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The first is at noon and the second is at 6 p.m. Both sessions will be live with Spanish interpretation. Learn more at www.visionglenwood.com

Request for water

Every January for the past five years the Colorado Water Conservation Board asks water-rights holders to consider options to use their holdings to benefit rivers and streams. There are an array of options available to help the natural water sources around the state. The request is confidential and open to all types of water-rights owners including agricultural, municipal, industrial and more. Offers are due by June 30. For more info, visit www.coloradowatertrust.org

National honors

Autumn Rivera, Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, has been named one of four finalists for the 2022 National Teacher of the Year award. Rivera is a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School. “Colorado is extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of educators across our great state,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Ms. Rivera is an incredible asset to her students and her community.” A winner will be announced later this spring.

Ski for Sisu

How far can you ski in nine days? The 30th annual Ski for Sisu is all about persistence, endurance and hard work and benefits the maintenance of Spring Gulch trails. To sign up, visit www.springgulch.org then gather sponsorship pledges to multiply your contribution. Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 13, participants will Nordic ski as much as possible and self-report their results with prizes for the most kilometers skied and most pledges raised.

C’dale Trustees

Petitions are in! Trustee Ben Bohmfalk is running unopposed for mayor.

There are eight petitions for three trustee seats: Chris Hassig, Zane Kessler, Colin Laird, Frosty Merriott, Colin Quinn, Jessica Robison and incumbents Erica Sparhawk and Luis Yllanes.

Comp Plan

An online survey regarding Carbondale’s comp plan update is open through Feb. 25 (https://carbondalekaleidoscope.org/chart-carbondale). Physical copies are also available at Town Hall, the library, Third Street Center, Launchpad, Craft Coffee, the Rec Center, RVR Ranch House and Bonfire Coffee. The topic will be discussed at the next Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Spanish translations of both the Draft Comprehensive Plan Update and survey will be available at the beginning of February.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Laura McCormick Grobler and Elizabeth Ritchie (Jan. 27); Greg Albrecht, Sharill Hawkins and Carly Rosenthal (Jan. 28); Noah Scher (Jan. 29); Ami Maes and Luca Rio Phelan (Jan. 30); Joani Lubrant (Feb. 1); Marcos Guevara, Candy Holgate, Nikki Macleod, Mountain Maes, Rex van Minnen and Silvia Rodriguez Gutierrez (Feb. 2).

~ Calendar ~

Artist Jim Harris’ Valley Visual Art Show entry is featured on this year’s poster.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

COLOR AND LIGHT

Basalt Library hosts The Aspen Science Center conducting fun experiments for the K-4 age group at 3:45 p.m. Questions? Contact kschimpff@basaltlibrary.org

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Wilderness Workshop, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Roaring Fork Audubon present “Soil Carbon in Colorado Agroecosystems: Practice and Promise,” a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. For info on how to tune in, visit www.bit.ly/agroecosystems

RANDAL & SMOKIN’ JOERandal Utterback and Smokin’ Joe Kelly perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

END OF LIFE POSSIBILITIES

The Center for Human Flourishing presents an encore screening of the documentary “Griefwalker” with special guest Akaljeet Khalsa, a conscious death coach, at 6:30 p.m. To register, email info@davinikent.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

HEART OF HARMONY

Basalt Library presents a free concert with Jan Garrett and JD Martin at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.basaltlibrary.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre brings “Licorice Pizza” to the screen Jan. 28, 29 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee showing on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

PLAYING MAGIC

Magic: The Gathering players are invited to bring their card deck to the Glenwood Spring Library for a tournament on Saturdays at 2 p.m.

TO THE WHEELER

Sopris Theatre Company takes its production of “Three Viewings” to the Wheeler Opera House on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUZANNE SANTO

The Ute Theater in Rifle hosts a CD release party for Suzanne Santo’s new album, Yard Sale (featuring Gary Clark Jr. and Shakey Graves), at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at www.utetheater.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

DANCE WORKSHOP

NVA & Guests, in residency with Dance Initiative, hosts an all-levels dance workshop at The Launchpad from 10 a.m. to noon. To sign up, visit www.danceinitiative.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 31

EAGLE COUNTY TAI CHI

Eagle County Healthy Aging offers an eight-week tai chi class on Mondays at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel. For details, call 970-319-8829.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

STORYTIME AT HOME

Every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Garfield County Libraries posts a storytime video to it’s YouTube page; just search “Garfield County Libraries” on YouTube.

GRAPHIC NOVEL CLUB

Students in middle and high school are invited to work on graphic novels at the Basalt Library on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. No registration is necessary and the library will provide supplies!

YARN GROUP

Basalt Library gathers knitters, crocheters and other yarn workers to toil together on personal projects from 5 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. to sing fun and simple songs. For location details, call 970-319-0108 or email carbondaleccsing@gmail.com

DANCE WORKSHOP

NVA & Guests teaches an intermediate

dance class at The Launchpad from 6:15 to 8 p.m. To sign up, visit www.danceinitiative.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

GOOGLE TUTORIAL

Learn to use Google Calendar with a virtual workshop hosted by Basalt Library at 10 a.m. Registration is at www.basaltlibrary.org

BABY GYM

Guardians with children ages zero to three are invited to Basalt Library’s indoor gym “to get out some winter wiggles” at 10 a.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

BOOK CLUB

Enjoy an informal discussion of all things books at the Basalt Library at noon.

CREATIVE KITS

In partnership with The Art Base, Basalt Library offers bilingual, after-school activity kits for middle and high schoolers available from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

EARLY LITERACY

Basalt Library invites families to early literacy storytime from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

BEGINNERS QUILTING

The Roaring Fork Quilting Guild leads

a four-week workshop on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. For registration, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

VVAS RECEPTION

The 43rd Valley Visual Art Show is ongoing at Carbondale Art’s R2 Gallery, open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The First Friday artists reception is from 5 to 7 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

True Nature hosts Dr. Zachary Cashin for a sound healing journey at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

DANCE PERFORMANCE

NVA & Guests, in residency with Dance Initiative, perform at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets are at www.tacaw.org