Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Jan. 20, 2022

Got papers?

The Sopris Sun needs your help! After recently moving offices, a complete set of 2019 papers meant for preservation were lost. We’re hoping to round up three copies of each issue to be bound and archived for historical preservation. It’s a matter of historical record and we humbly request that the community put out “feelers” to track down paper copies of 2019 issues. If you or anyone you know has any luck, please email news@soprissun.com or call 970-510-3003. Thank you!

A new Sol rises

As announced by Aspen Daily News Editor-in-Chief Megan Tackett, who also serves on The Sopris Sun’s board of directors, our organizations are partnering to launch an amplified, standalone Sol del Valle beginning Jan. 27 and continuing weekly on Thursdays. The Sopris Sun will maintain its own Sol del Valle section to meet our bilingual readership’s local news needs.

Nominations deadline

Persons interested in serving as a Carbondale trustee still have a chance to submit their nomination petition. The mayoral seat and three trustee seats are up for election this April. Nomination petitions are available through the town clerk and must be returned by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

RFOV art contest

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) is holding its annual art contest. The winner will receive a $400 prize and their artwork will be featured on RFOV posters, stickers and hats. This year’s theme is: “making our shared outdoors into common ground.” Submit entries by emailing jbaker@rfov.org no later than Feb. 11.

Afghan resettlement

The State of Colorado is working with resettlement agencies to welcome roughly 2,000 Afghan refugees to the state. The Department of Human Services set up an Amazon wishlist to make these displaced families’ transition easier. Those interested in offering support can visit www.amzn.to/3qB2JUd to complete requests. People can also donate to the Governor’s fund in support of the resettlement effort by visiting https://bit.ly/resettlementfund

Final Comp plan input

Carbondale’s Comprehensive Plan draft update is available for review. The public may provide thoughts via an online survey through Sunday, Jan. 23. The Planning and Zoning Commission will take up the issue on Jan. 27. To review the document and provide feedback, visit: www.carbondalekaleidoscope.org/chart-carbondale

Home rules

The Roaring Fork School District administration would like to remind folks to respect their masking policy during indoor sporting events. Visitors who are not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly will be given one warning before being asked to leave. If someone does not comply, they will be reported for trespassing and the game will come to a pause until they have left.

Enrollment extension

Coloradans still searching for health insurance coverage are in luck. The state extended the enrollment period through Connect for Health Colorado through March 16. Furthermore, people can self-attest that they qualify without having to provide documentation through Connect for Health Colorado. For more information, go to www.connectforhealthco.com or call 855-752-6749.

Grizzly Creek

The first two miles of the Grizzly Creek Trail in the Glenwood Canyon are open for winter recreationalists. This section was largely undamaged by the summer debris flows, according to a Forest Service news release. The trail beyond the second mile mark is due for repair and reconstruction this coming spring and summer. For more info, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Brooke Bockelman, Olivia Emery and Lewis Cooper (Jan. 20); Maisa Metcalf (Jan. 21); Melissa Missy Elzey, Peter Green, Wick Moses, Taylor Wagner and Abriah Wofford (Jan. 22); Josie Cruz, Jack Green, Bear Matthews, Becca Rogers, Christine Hill Smith and Hone Williams (Jan. 23); Linda Lafferty and Marty Silverstein (Jan. 24); Felina Cruz (Jan. 25); Brian Colley, Alli Powell, Kat Taylor and Arick Zeigel (Jan. 26).

Calendar

Basketball is back! This Friday, Jan. 21, the Rams play against the Longhorns at Roaring Fork High School. Girls play at 5:30 p.m. Boys play at 7 p.m. The Rams then compete with Delta at home on Saturday (girls at 12:30 p.m. and boys at 2 p.m.) and Grand Valley in Parachute (girls at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.). Due to COVID, games are subject to sudden cancellations. Stay informed at www.maxpreps.com and in The Sopris Sun. Photo from the 2021 season by Sue Rollyson

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

S.T.E.A.M.

Basalt Library invites students in grades five and up to explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, art and math at Basalt Library on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m.

RODRIGO ARREGUÍN

Arreguín plays music at Heather’s

in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

VALLEY VISUAL ART SHOW

The 43rd Valley Visual Art Show opens at Carbondale Art’s R2 Gallery. The exhibit includes works from 50 local artists and will continue through Feb. 25.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are at www.davinikent.com

BIRTHDAY CABARET

Nina Gabinelli performs at the Thunder

River Theatre to a half-capacity audience on Friday and a full audience on Saturday. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Torn” starting at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 22, and 24 with a 5:30 p.m. show on Sunday, Jan. 23.

COMEDY NIGHT

Comedian Caitlin Peluffo performs at the Art Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets and info at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

LIBRARY CHI

Jake Carroll of Wandering Monk Tai Chi teaches at the Basalt Library on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Social distancing and masking protocols will be observed.

SOUND SYMBOLISM

True Nature offers a workshop exploring synesthetic experience from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

PLAYING MAGIC

Magic: The Gathering players are invited to bring their deck to the Glenwood Spring Library for a tournament on Saturdays at 2 p.m.

BRIGHT MOVES

An hour-long sensory and anatomical approach to dancing class starts at 5 p.m. at the Launchpad. Drop-ins are welcome. For more info, text Lilly at 310-365-6768.

VALLE MUSICO

Valle Musico performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

NOISE POLLUTION

The Ute Theater in Rifle presents Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and info at www.utetheater.com

UNLIKELY CANDIDATES

The Unlikely Candidates, a Texas indie rock band, performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets and details at www.tacaw.org

‘90s DANCE PARTY

DJ Grim Nymph hosts a dance party at “Club Nug” (The Black Nugget) at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

YOGA MAMAS

True Nature hosts an afternoon of ceremony, movement and education for pre- and postpartum mothers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit: www.truenaturehealingarts.com

WORD

Basalt Library hosts a Microsoft Word class at 1:30 p.m. To register, email agiertz@basaltlibrary.org or call 970-927-4311 *1005.

TRUE NATURE TOUR

True Nature co-founder Eaden Shantay leads a tour of True Nature starting at 3 p.m. For more info, visit: www.truenaturehealingarts.com

5 WOMEN 5 VOICES

The Salon presents “5 Women 5 Voices, Strength and Courage” at the Launchpad at 5 p.m. The event is sold-out but will also be streamed live on Facebook. More info at www.bit.ly/SalonStream

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

BLOODMOBILE

St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center Donor Bus will be at Basalt Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.bit.ly/bloodmobileschedule

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

EXPLORERS CLUB

School-age children are invited to free after-school activities with the Aspen Science Center at the Glenwood Springs Library on Wednesdays at 2:30 pm.

ORIGAMI LESSON

The Carbondale Library holds a free origami lesson starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome but it is ideal for ages nine to 18. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

YOGA AUDITIONS

True Nature hosts auditions for yoga instructors wishing to join its substitute list. The try-outs take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. To RSVP, email: stefani@truenaturehealingarts.com

ORAN MOR

Local Irish band Oran Mor performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

COLOR AND LIGHT

Basalt Library hosts The Aspen Science Center for fun K-4 experiments at 3:45 p.m. Questions? Contact kschimpff@basaltlibrary.org

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Wilderness Workshop, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Roaring Fork Audubon present “Soil Carbon in Colorado Agroecosystems: Practice and Promise,” a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. For info on how to tune in, visit www.bit.ly/agroecosystems

RANDAL & SMOKIN’ JOE

Randal Utterback and Smokin’ Joe Kelly perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.